Book Date No. 15
A trip to Books Are Magic with writer Hunter Harris.
19 hrs ago
Tembe Denton-Hurst
63
Extracurricular
Book Date No. 15
3
In What Rooms Do You Feel Free?
On intimacy, Great Black Hope, and Necessary Fiction
Jul 9
Tembe Denton-Hurst
81
Extracurricular
In What Rooms Do You Feel Free?
Final File_18
June in review.
Jul 1
Tembe Denton-Hurst
75
Extracurricular
Final File_18
6
June 2025
Book Date No. 14
A trip to Greenlight with Rob Franklin.
Jun 10
Tembe Denton-Hurst
58
Extracurricular
Book Date No. 14
1
Final File_17
May in review.
Jun 2
Tembe Denton-Hurst
75
Extracurricular
Final File_17
11
May 2025
Good conversations I had last week
Because I've been reading less and going out more.
May 19
Tembe Denton-Hurst
184
Extracurricular
Good conversations I had last week
19
Book Date No. 13
A trip to Terrace Books with editor Ezra Kupor.
May 6
Tembe Denton-Hurst
33
Extracurricular
Book Date No. 13
5
Final File_16
April in review.
May 2
Tembe Denton-Hurst
85
Extracurricular
Final File_16
5
April 2025
Final File_15
March in review.
Apr 2
Tembe Denton-Hurst
92
Extracurricular
Final File_15
22
March 2025
A (Belated) Book Preview
January to April reads.
Mar 27
Tembe Denton-Hurst
53
Extracurricular
A (Belated) Book Preview
10
Book Date No. 12
A trip to The Corner Bookstore with graduate student Eliana Smith.
Mar 24
Tembe Denton-Hurst
64
Extracurricular
Book Date No. 12
2
Final File_14
February in review.
Mar 6
Tembe Denton-Hurst
92
Extracurricular
Final File_14
16
