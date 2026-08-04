Extracurricular

Extracurricular

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Hillary Hubacker's avatar
Hillary Hubacker
2d

Striped Staud bag showed up on the Real Real today like fate! (Might need a First Look subscription til tmw pm.) https://www.therealreal.com/products/women/handbags/handle-bags/staud-canvas-top-handle-bag-vz4k3

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1 reply by Tembe Denton-Hurst
Marissa Gallerani's avatar
Marissa Gallerani
3d

The extra large longchamp is such a flex - I brought one with me when I went to Europe this year packed in my luggage, and used it as another bag on the way home to stash all of my books/snacks/everything I acquired. 100/10 no notes. 

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1 reply by Tembe Denton-Hurst
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