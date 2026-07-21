Extracurricular

Extracurricular

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Ezra Kupor's avatar
Ezra Kupor
3d

💛💛💛

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neesa's avatar
neesa
5d

This was beautifully written. I've also loved Jill since I was a child but her music hit differeeennnt when I got to my twenties. Golden is on multiple playlists of mine, notably one of my mental health playlists and I never skip it when it comes on. I had no idea it was released when she was 32!! I turn 32 next week so I'm definitely about to play that all day 😆. She is also just effortlessly cool. Her performance on Jools Holland aside from being excellent, she looked sooo dope. I love how her fashion has evolved over the years.

You've inspired me to pick Gathering Blossoms back up and honestly, I need to re-read In Search Of as well.

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