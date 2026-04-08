In March I found myself back at the beginning as I often do, traveling to the edge of the spiral only to begin the journey again. in the center I name my fears. I’ve spoken them out loud to two friends who have become sisters. Both ask if I’m in therapy (no). Therapy is for people with finished drafts and time on their hands. I have neither. I have more access to myself though, and that has to count for something. I find myself more easily now and that has to count for something. I’m sure of it.

Anyway, onto the post.

I started off the month with book club. We read I Hope You Find What You’re Looking For by Bzrat Mezghebe, a novel about Eritreans living in the DMV-area shortly before and after independence. It grapples with transience, inheritance and silence, interrogating what it means to make a life in a new land and the nature of home. Our full review of it, here.

We had friends Christmas three months late because schedules are difficult and as we get older it gets harder to sync. We got it together eventually and it felt less Christmas-y and more like a long overdue hang. C and I have always hosted, but this year, Allie had us all over. We ordered pizza, drank wine, and hung Allie’s mirror (Carrie did it really, we just cheered her on).

I’m in an Aretha phase at the moment, specifically her 20th studio album, Let Me In Your Life. I’ve been listening to “Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)” on repeat.

I didn’t really do much in the way of a Valentine’s Day gift for C so I made it up to her in early March with a “yes” day. We started with lunch at Bordertown in Greenpoint. She ordered a pork belly situation and I got a blue crab and shrimp tostada, which I still think about. Then we moved on to Tokyo Record Bar, which she’d been wanting to try. We ended the day at Human Head, where we moved slowly through the selection. The music they were playing was very cool, so cool I couldn’t Shazam it, and it was filled with people who are clearly serious about music. We left with lots of records, including the movie soundtrack recording of The Wiz.

Herrana, a director and filmmaker I admire, posted on her Instagram story that she was hosting a volleyball pickup game. I haven’t played in a decade but was a setter all through high school and have been meaning to find an adult league. It was fun! I definitely needed to warm up more beforehand—I was sore for days. I also threw my back out which feels like something to file under stuff that happens after 30.

After volleyball I met up with a college friend Ganeesh, who’s one of the funniest people I know. We went book shopping together, shaded in details of the last couple years, and plotted world domination. I think we made lots of headway.

Got an incredible facial at Spencer’s Spa. It’s as gorgeous as they say.

That Sunday, after biscuits, C, Allie, and I went to Hellbender for brunch. We walked in two minutes after it opened and there was already a 20 minute wait. We walked around the block to kill some time and ended up at Topos. I bought three books, including an Alice Coltrane biography and a gray Penco clip. At Hellbender we had an incredible steak and fried mozzarella that I’d eat everyday on repeat. After, we went shopping at Uniqlo and C bought some fun pieces for Spring.

The following week, C, Carrie and I got dinner at Fish Cheeks and then went to see Hoppers. The theater, hilariously, was full of adults.

I went on a book date that I’m very excited about. More on that, soon.

I finally got my hair cut and colored. I love it so much I posted three photos and immediately went to Allie’s house after so we could talk about it for fifteen minutes.

I made a pilgrimage to Stray and ended up talking to Danny for hours as I always do. I bought records, an enamel tray, and a sculpture that Carrie said could “easily cost $1200” but only ran me $60.

Joanna invited me to a focaccia making event she hosted with Haven Well Within. We gathered in this low lit cellar beneath La Mercerie, which, thinking ahead, would be perfect for a birthday dinner or book launch. I put garlic and rosemary on mine (I’m a simple girl!) and chatted with my seatmate Jessica until it was time to go. We both work in beauty, so we ended up talking shop, arriving at the conclusion that this peptides craze and aesthetics obsession is really about externalizing the appearance of wellness rather than actually being healthy and collapsing the two to be synonymous. There are racist undertones in this pursuit that I don’t need to belabor (y’all are intelligent!) but we’re moving in a sinister direction.

On the first nice Spring day we went to Bar Heretic in Fort Greene. It was slightly too cold for outdoor dining and the thin cardigan I had on but we did it anyway. They serve natural wines and everything we had was phenomenal. Even the orange was good, which if you know me, is saying something. The thin ass cardigan in question

My friends Blake and Asia collaborated with Brown Sugar Babe on a fragrance collection and they had an event in New York to celebrate. I loved the campaign, which recreated iconic scenes from Waiting to Exhale. I also love them—they’re gatherers and community builders so it wasn’t shocking to me when I walked into the low-lit, mirrored room, I was met with Black women and men who were brilliant, fabulous and wholly themselves. It was a testament to the way they move through the world and I loved seeing that come together in real life. The scents smell great too, which is sort of a given.

I saw Pillion with Alex and Court. I enjoyed it! More on that down below.

The following week, we ventured to Jersey for a triple date with Jade, Nicole, BA and Nikki. We went bowling and talked about AI. I am, unsurprisingly, staunchly against it but it was interesting to talk to someone who’d moved from my position to fully adopting it and integrating it into their everyday life. On some level I understand the logic—freeing up the mental space occupied by menial tasks like emails and keeping track of invoices or whatever to make room for other things is seductive. But I’m increasingly hearing it referred to as a thought partner, a tool to gain clarity on ideas. I view this as an act of self-deception, aided by the facelessness and initial depersonalization of large language models. In the pitch, people say I just need to train the AI bot in the same way one trains an algorithm—that by feeding it you get closer to the desired result. But didn’t we learn this lesson the first time around? Thanks to those very same algorithms, we are more siloed in our digital echo chambers than ever, but at least there are other people there. With AI, people are wholly alone, believing they have company. I want people to consider that we are less in control than we believe, that we are being fed, the mind slowly tuning to the frequency of amalgamated, stolen goods. That’s not even to speak of the willingness to cede authority to the LLM because it’s fast-responding. Ease does not equal accuracy and yet it’s being treated with increased deference. It feels that we’re getting further away from the plot and that even the staunch holdouts are starting to be persuaded by the perception of ease and increased productivity. I’m concerned people have begun to give up on pushing back meaningfully, which portends a bleaker future than I previously predicted. All that said, the wings at Albatross in Edison, New Jersey are pretty good.

That Wednesday I had a marathon of events. I started the morning with Good Weather Skin to celebrate the launching of the brand’s mineral spf lip gloss, which, impressively, has zero sunscreen taste. It was in the village so I walked the couple blocks to Three Lives and Company where I bought five books, none of which I went in for. I worked for a little and then went to an Ebay event where I ate lots of steak skewers and prosciutto on a potato chip. I ran into lots of people I admire, like Dolly, who talked me through running a micro-bakery deep in the pandemic and Mikey who runs Page Break, a very cool reading retreat series. I also met Talia, who was curating an edit, along with Emilia and Jalil. After, I stopped by Pearl Box for a Hero Cosmetics party and then walked across the street to the Staud event thrown by American Express. I told three people I wished they were raffling off statement credits to settle outstanding Amex debt. Instead I got a silk scarf from the collection and a t-shirt. The party was at The Manner hotel. It has a living room that looks like something out of The Incredibles 2. While there I ran into a musician and artist I’d met at a brand dinner two summers ago and we had an illuminating conversation about the novel. She’s on her third album and told me the hardest project is the second, which I’m finding to be very true.

The next day, I met up with Chinue at Hunter’s Point Park. She is the little sister of a set of twins I went to preschool with. She’s a writer now and in the beginnings of a very interesting novel I hope I’ll be able to read soon. We caught up (I haven’t seen her in 20-something years so there was a bit to cover) talked about books and she recommended two: Meridian by Alice Walker and White Teeth by Zadie Smith. I headed to Book Culture in Long Island City after to buy them and only found White Teeth. Somehow they had no Walker in stock. While I scanned the shelves, I overheard a woman asking for Strangers which was accidentally shelved in fiction. I thought that was funny. I checked out three books and took pictures of the interesting stuff I want to buy at some point in the future.

The following Saturday, I went to the Honey Pot salon series, which focused on reclaiming wellness and figuring out what that means for us as Black people. It was a beautiful event, partly, I think, because everyone took it very seriously. It was at Apartment Rael, which I’ve been meaning to go to, and started out with a short breathwork session, led by one of the panelists, Teya Knapp. During the breathing, which required quick inhales and exhales, I peeked one eye open like I used to in church during prayer and was pleased to see everyone holding themselves and closing their eyes. Like I said, real serious. Kayla Greaves hosted the panel and did an incredible job. She held the energy in the room so delicately and by the end I wished she would host everything. Sasha Bonét was also on the panel, which was exciting because y’all know I love Sasha. While there, I told her that The Waterbearers is the most important book to come out in the past five years. I think every Black woman should read it and then give it to somebody else and then those people should have a book club. She read passages from the book during the panel and each section sparked a tangent of conversation that seemed to call up memories for just about everyone. We had a brief intermission and then did writing exercises with Craft & Release that asked us to interrogate our memories and write scenes based on them. Mine were too personal to share but I liked hearing other people’s reflections.

The day after that (I’ve been very busy), I did a reading at NYCxStudios for their Reading the Greats series, where a writer reads a short story written by someone they admire. I chose “Shape Ups at Delilah’s” by Rion Amilcar Scott, which was published in the New Yorker a few years ago. It starts out as a love story between two exes but unfolds into a fable—exploring ownership, misogyny and theft. It’s about so many things but what I keep coming back to is the idea that there is the work and then there are the tools we use to do it. The tools might fascinate onlookers, especially those who want to do what you do, but they are ultimately immaterial. It’s a fantastic story and I hope everyone will read it.

While there, I had an interesting conversation about love as a force, a source of power, neither good nor bad, just an energy that tethers two people together. This reflection was initiated by the book I’m currently reading, Another Country by James Baldwin, in which love and desire drives a character to violence and madness. I’m oversimplifying it, surely, but it got me thinking about how we bind love to goodness. Good love is real love, healthy love is real love. The rest is attachment or karmic debt or some other, sinister thing. And it’s not that I disagree with this idea wholesale, or think we should go around getting into or encouraging toxic relationships, but I am interested in decoupling love from the practical and elevating it into something divine. If love is energy and by extension, power, then we are constantly in negotiation with it. It can overwhelm us, it can make us feel strong, it can ruin us, it can free us. It’s something I’m still circling and will probably always be.