Extracurricular

Extracurricular

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Carolyn Seriff's avatar
Carolyn Seriff
4d

I am an 84 year old white woman and really have to say I thoroughly enjoy reading your thoughts. I find myself smiling a bunch and I do appreciate your sharing your travels, thoughts on the arts etc. May you always be inquisitive and open to new things and sharing. I wish you years of happiness.

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1 reply by Tembe Denton-Hurst
Alexandria Williams's avatar
Alexandria Williams
4d

Thank you for making life so beautiful and sharing your mind with us. We are so lucky to have you🥹

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1 reply by Tembe Denton-Hurst
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