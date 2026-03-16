This is the first installment of “What My Book Club Thought Of —” where I share the anonymized thoughts on the books we’re reading. This was meant to be the second, as our first book was The Wilderness, but that audio file was corrupted and is lost to my voice memos. If and when I recover it, I will release that dispatch. In the meantime, I’ll set the scene.

We met on the first Sunday of March at the same place we always do. We always meet around dinner time so we trade off providing food. Last time Marigold and Purple served us Peaches, chosen because it’s reminiscent of the food at Nakia’s. This time, Green and Black chose Makina, a newly opened Eritrean-Ethiopian restaurant in Sunnyside. We had two types of injera, lentil and beef sambusas, shiro, gomen, misir, and Green made lasagna that was so good, I’m still thinking about it.

Many of these foods make an appearance in I Hope You Find What You’re Looking For, a kaleidoscopic novel about the Eritrean community in the DC area. The book takes place shortly before and after independence, in the wake of a war that has displaced and scattered families across the globe, many of whom are questioning what it means to make a life somewhere they never intended and whether they can ever return home.

A condensed and edited transcript of that conversation, below. Spoilers abound.

Green: I think this is probably the first Eritrean-American novel.

Black: I haven’t read any other books about our experience in this sense.

Marigold: I think it’s a good book. I had a hard time pushing through it. And so I think the pacing was hard, but then I loved all the characters. I could see them. I remember them. I would give them each a hug. I could visualize them. But I think that’s the only thing I’m just like, what was hard about keeping it in my hand? At night I would still be up and I’m just like, okay, I’ll just lay here instead of reading,

Green: I think I would have had a harder time with it if I’d read it over a longer period of time.

Bubblegum: It’s not a book version of a soap opera. But you know how soap operas just kind of never end? That’s how I feel about the book. You keep going and I’m just as interested.

Purple: What the book does most successfully, at least for me, and really where it transformed my perspective, was the need for a story to be complete and how to live a life in the absence of all of the information. Between 23andMe and ancestry.com we live in a culture that is obsessed with finding the truth. This really grounds and makes human the experience of gaps in information and why those gaps exist.

Yellow: I think she wrote it really well. Every character was very easy to understand.

Marigold: What about Berekhet?

Yellow: I don’t know, he just left.

Marigold: I thought he died.

Yellow: No, he went somewhere. We always knew he was going to go somewhere.

Marigold: Now why was that little girl kissing him on the mouth?

Purple: That actually made a lot of sense to me. I was very shocked to see that represented in a book. I was like, “Oh, this is so real. We don’t really talk about stuff like that. I thought it was really brave to do.

Marigold: She didn’t make it sexual at all.

Green: It wasn’t sexual. I appreciate that it didn’t take on all this weight and meaning. Obviously, Lydia felt anxious and awkward about it and was attributing his absence to possibly that, right? But there wasn’t a big thing where her mom finds out, Zewdi finds out, they’re shaming her, none of that.

Purple: Yeah he didn’t say anything to her or take it anywhere. It got to be her personal experience, which I appreciated. What I really appreciated about the book is that it’s fairly kaleidoscopic, but you don’t feel cheated by not having all of the information. We understand the conditions that cause the erasure of memory and the conditions that create the disruption of it as well. I really appreciated that. I feel like sometimes with books, it can feel like the author doesn’t have control of the story, but it felt like Bsrat was very true to the experiences that all these characters were having, so I really appreciated that. It was interesting to be able to be like, okay, so a lot of people are just living with gaps and have made peace with a lack of information. We have this obsession with knowing the full story or knowing the truth or knowing all sides of something as if that information will kind of change things. It was interesting to watch these characters live full lives around that. I really appreciated that. I thought that was something really cool to see on the page. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen it done this way, so I was really excited by that.

Black: I had so many moments. I don’t know if I’m too close. I recognize all of it in different parts of my life with different people in my life. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to objectively review it. For me, it’s so real, down to that first kiss. My best friend and I went to a big Habesha party, and she met this guy. That was her first kiss and she found out it was a cousin. It was a little bit different. Even Lydia, with her searching for her parents and wanting to find roots, or constantly looking at the photos.

Purple: One of my favorite parts of the novel was the representation of co-parenting that’s non-sexual and platonic. I thought that was really cool about Zewdi and Lydia. In America, there’s so much focus on the nuclear family. In books written by white American authors, a family drama almost always consists of the fractures or the inherent tension of the nuclear family and does not respect or even pay any attention to alternate families. There are all these weird boundaries that they put up to kind of delineate between people and create a very neat lineage. I loved the way that this explored something else and represented a different kind of family structure that’s actually extremely common.

Bubblegum: I thought it was interesting because I’m so distant from this story. I’ve never known anything about this conflict. What resonated is not understanding who your parents are because that’s something my mom deals with. I was just thinking, I wonder how that’s going to look when Lydia is in adulthood. There’s still always going to be this longing. That transfers through generations, because while that’s not my story, I still feel that a little bit. It’s weirdly passed down. I think all the time, my mom doesn’t know who her dad is, so I don’t know who my grandfather is. And I always wonder, what is that?

Marigold: It is a common experience with our parents or grandparents’ immigration story. This idea of belonging and who are you? Why is your last name different from all of your family? And what’d you do different? And it’s a secret. I still don’t know how my mom got here. She thinks it’s a dishonor to tell your child. I think it’s dishonest.

Green: I got to see Bsrat talk about the book and she spent a lot of time interviewing folks. You can feel that texture in there. There’s so much coming through. So many people’s families will not talk about this stuff. But people will if it’s under the auspices of a project.

Black: It was imprinted in us from when we were younger that we had to memorize eight generations. It was so important, especially for my dad. I was like, “Do I need to remember all this? No, actually I’m going to erase some of it. “ There’s so many gaps that I’ve kind of been like, “It’s okay. But now, reading [the novel], I was like no, I want to find out more while I can. When my dad passed I realized there’s a lot of knowledge that also disappeared. Not just specific history, but how did you feel when you had to give up on your dreams? The feelings of it, which is very different. What are the questions that we need to ask our parents and our other relatives because it was a very transitional generation. Everybody’s spread out all over the world and then there’s a few that are still back home. It brought up a lot of things.

Marigold: Why do you think that generation of parents and grandparents keep so much secret or sacred? There’s an anti-sharing thing.

Black: They don’t think about sharing the same way. There’s certain things we just don’t talk about. They didn’t come equipped with that when they moved here. Even with my father when he was really sick. At one point it was really hard. We were like, “Oh, do you want to talk to a therapist?” He was like, “What are you talking about? Why would I talk to this other person that doesn’t know me about these things?” So they didn’t come equipped with these tools or even certain questions that we can ask. They just didn’t exist in the same way. The other thing is, it’s a survival mechanism. I thought a lot about Zewdi in terms of how she grew up. She really wanted to have a family or—

Marigold: She was told to want that and then she let that go.

Black: You don’t think she wanted it when she was younger?

Purple: I think she wanted it. Maybe compulsively and that was what she’s supposed to do, but I do think she did. What I loved about her story is that it displays the transformation of a dream. Even if she did want that, she’s on the other side of it and she got that in a different kind of way. Her acceptance and ability to have a new dream was really cool. I loved that Bsrat honored the fact that her being older didn’t make her life any less full. This idea of her being biologically childless and without a husband somehow would make her less than within the context of her community, but she was so vibrant and so involved and was this business person who people went to and still deeply entrenched in the community. She didn’t lose status because of that.

Marigold: She’s that girl. She’s now living this life that she was already trained for and she’s when she’s in LA she’s like, “I should actually love this because I’ve done this. “ That’s when I knew she wasn’t going to stay with that guy.

Bubblegum: It’s nice to hear that she was in love before. The guy that worked at the hotel didn’t work out.

Marigold: The only person in that book that was truly free was Zewdi and she was still struggling with flashbacks of hiding. Lydia was still trapped in what she didn’t know. They were all still in that moment. And even at the end, I think she was the only free person.

Black: I feel like she recognized that freedom after the whole thing with Asghedom, I don’t think she was fully freed until she told him no. That’s when she was really freed. Otherwise she wouldn’t have gone to LA and she was still talking to him. It was this idea of, “Oh, I should be talking because this is a good man at my age. “ But she already knew, you could tell from the beginning.

Green: It’s so striking to me that she said no. Particularly immediately post independence. A lot of the folks that were around and in the DC area and in the States for that. The very particular euphoria of that. The way they talk about it reminds me of the first post COVID summer. People are just so caught up in that joy. And so in that moment to be like, “I’m not going to do the thing that I’m supposed to do right now,” is especially bold.

Black: And everybody was going to go back but nobody moved.

Purple: I loved that. Everyone’s like, “Are you going to go? Are you going to go? “ What does it mean to return home? Especially when you now have another home.

Black: Yeah like are you American? Are you Ethiopian?

Purple: You can tell Bsrat loves Zewdi the most. And then Berekhet.

Marigold: She described him really well. I could see him walk through the door.

Purple: When she had him take the picture in front of the car, I loved that. And he was working at 7-Eleven.

Marigold: Him learning sayings through rap music.

Purple: I really loved how he kind of was like, to Elsa, “You were a freedom fighter, so I expect you to be more open-minded.” And it’s just the generational gap of what freedom looks like and what freedom means and what survival means…what the stakes were and the fundamental misunderstanding of the conditions that create behaviors between different generations of people. What freedom is to one is not what freedom is to another and it’s also not what survival is to another. That was really, really interesting to me.

Green: That’s actually maybe one of my favorite things. There’s such a complicated range of feelings about freedom, independence. Like Is this an idea? Is this a thing, a concept that you’re just wrestling with, or is this urgent? Is there no other choice? The shifts between even the Doctor’s sort of pragmatic approach.

Purple: I liked him. Though he wasn’t there a lot I got him. If I was a character in that book, I probably would be him in some ways. Maybe I’m just in this head space at this moment, but, every time I encounter something like this, I’m like, there are a lot of ways to participate. I felt that way reading The Wilderness too. The moment that we’re in now, everyone’s thinking about how to show up and how to move through the next however long. I understood his role. He’s like, ideologically, this might not be ideal, but at the same time, I’m keeping these people alive. It might not look sexy to everybody else and it might look kind of convoluted and like he’s making a lot of compromises, which he was, but even if he wasn’t value perfect or ideologically perfect, most of them are only alive because of the fact that he decided to lock in and take care of them.

Green: We need that too. There’s a lot of that in my family. My grandmother was born in Asmara. She spent a lot of her life in Addis and her siblings are mostly still in Addis and they’re all half Eritrean. My mom to this day still doesn’t like when I reference having some Eritrean heritage because she’s like, “Your family’s still there and they just have been under the radar for a long time. Don’t make it hot for them.”

Black: It’s real though, because I think about my grandmother on my father’s side. Her whole life she lived in Ethiopia and Addis and then ‘98 happened and they all had to leave because their family is from Eritrea, but have been in Ethiopia for generations. But it doesn’t matter, you go back.

Green: Yeah they forced a lot of people out.

Black: They confiscated all their properties, businesses, everything.

Marigold: That just made my heart beat fast.

Black: I mean, it’s not that long ago. Some of my family were traveling at the time, so they were never able to go back home. They were in Europe and they had to figure out how to come here. This is after the war and it was a few years when everybody was like, everything is great. It was open between the two countries. There’s a couple generations now where there’s a lot of trauma. It’s multi-level. It’s not as easy as you’re from this country, you’re from this country because it’s so intertwined.

Green: I always judge my mom for being sort of very blasé about independence. When my uncle left Virginia to go rebuild Asmara and be part of what you think of as this big fanciful ideological project he had a wife and two young children who he left in Virginia. There’s a lot of family feelings about what the project of independence means and what the work of it means. Some of the reserve and some of the tension is about that. There were other people who were helping raise his kids.

Marigold: I was thinking of Elsa a lot while reading and my grandma because of how she was with Berekhet and assimilating him to DC and what she thought he should be doing. Growing up, there were people who would come to visit, like my mom’s aunt who would come to our house for a week or two and my grandma for a few months. They stayed and they would go back. But I remember my two cousins when they first came to America and my grandma gave them the same package that she gave everyone, but it was interesting because they were staying permanently. They worked at McDonald’s, they went to a church across the street. That’s just what my grandma knew and she knew it to be right. One cousin was like, “I’m not working at McDonald’s, it smells like pickle juice in there.” And she felt so annoyed by him going against what she knows is the way to start a life here. I was reading the novel and was like, “Oh, this is such a recipe for immigrants.” It was interesting because my cousin also was like, “You don’t know and this is not what I want to do.” But I can’t say what he did was better or worse.

Green: There’s an interesting thing about how gender plays into that.

Marigold: Yeah, it’s always him.

Black: In Ethiopia with gender roles we’re very much ahead. There’s this contradiction in terms of having female warrior soldiers, but also in terms of education, there’s a lot of women that are highly educated. But then there’s the other part of it too that’s way behind. But compared to many countries in Africa, especially because of the war, allowed a lot more females to have prominent roles within the revolution and all the other organizations. Education was really important and all that and not separating the boys the same. But that part with Berekhet annoyed me so much with Elsa. Like why was she forcing him?

Marigold: There was something in her. She was also playing a role that she gave herself and he challenged all of them. He was a symbol of freedom for all of them, which is why Lydia kissed him on the mouth and Zewdi was like, “You need this man in the house.” For Elsa, he showed her who she was. They had to lean in to him to find their answers.

Purple: Kind of like Nanny McPhee. My mom kind of has that personality. If she feels like one of the cousins is going wayward, she’s like, “You just need to go to SUNY Old Westbury and just go to the thing and just go to class.” My mom was the first one to go into higher ed because my grandmother came and she worked as home health aid. My grandmother and her sisters all worked in some kind of domestic or domestic adjacent role when they came to America. My mom is the generation after that. She felt like she had to mentor everybody’s kids after that.

Bubblegum: Definitely. Someone coming from your home country and taking your room, hosting and being removed from all of your space. My parents grew up that way because my grandmother brought her entire family over and her husband’s entire family over. It was good but also harmful because you can’t trust your whole family.

Marigold: I also love that nothing about this book is her educating you. The only education you got is through Lydia a little bit. You come to this book with a knowingness or not, you go figure out what you don’t know. I love that she didn’t spoonfeed us.

Green: Yeah I thought the time jumps worked nicely that way.

Purple: The book works on different levels for different people. For some people they’re going to identify with it a lot. There’s going to be readers who read it and don’t know anything about the conflict in Eritrea. There are people who read it and identify with a that character. And then there’s going to be people who have an immigrant family and are like, oh, I recognize parts of it. So I thought that was really fascinating. I will say that from a fiction craft perspective, it was not my favorite.

Green: Did you think the book was a bit slow at the beginning?

Purple: Absolutely.

Black: The first half was very slow. It started speeding up a little bit in the third quarter and then a lot happened in the fourth quarter.

Green: That felt very Habesha to me—information being concealed, a tossed out thing. Slow, slow, slow then it kind of picks up a bit. I don’t know if it’s a stylistic thing but it reminds me of my aunts talking about stuff.

Marigold: It ebbs and flows with the pickup though because you’ll get into deep conversation, like Berekhet’s welcome party. I loved visualizing that. But then nothing happened for 20 pages. I didn’t need Lydia to get hit by a car. I do think they narrative needed it to get all the information out.

Green: I feel like they never would’ve given it out. It would’ve been drawn out. There’s something about tragedy and relief that does prompt some kind of something.

Marigold: Do you think the Swedish family knew Elsa wasn’t the mom?

Purple: The Swedes felt all-knowing. But to be honest the secret didn’t do anything for me. It could have gone either way. I also love the relationship between the mom and Twin. It was really sweet. My favorite part was when she was like, when you’re ready to talk about what’s really bothering you we can have a conversation.

Green: Yes, I did enjoy that.

Purple: I said, “Okay, sister.” She said, even in war, I’m not playing with that ass. Elsa being the reason Lydia’s dad dies was rough. I get why she doesn’t talk about anything, It’s painful.

Green: Right, like I have to wake up every day and go to work. You want me to be sitting here talking about this for a while?

Black: But as a 13-year-old she doesn’t know.

Green: Yeah of course.

Marigold: Lydia looked at that photo and something in her didn’t feel right. It’s because they bought that man in that house. He unfolded everything.

Bubblegum: The book did make me think about what it would take for me to decide to sign up for some sort of Rebel group.

Purple: Nothing. Don’t conscript my ass. I’m not even Martin Luther writing the fucking 95 theses and sticking them on the wall of the Catholic church. I’m not doing that. Hell no.

Marigold: Yeah I can’t help you with survival skills. If a bomb comes, I’m screaming.

Thanks for reading! Our next book is Kin by Tayari Jones. Hopefully you’ll read along.