April felt bisected for me. There was the part of April that came from March and the part of April that bled into May, a perfect trip to Antigua in between. I have nothing new to say about my emotions, just that I feel myself avoiding the world to maintain sanity or a false sense of safety. Anyway.

A friend reminded me I need to be better about sharing my work and the events I’m doing. So with that said, on May 13th, I’m doing an event at The Center for Fiction with the brilliant Emma Copley Eisenberg to discuss her newest book, Fat Swim, out now. I also wrote a short story called “They’ll Talk About Us Plenty” for Jupiter Magazine, which I’m very proud of. You can read that here.

Another cool thing I saw, the Brooklyn Public Library is putting on a program called The Public Critic where you attend cultural events and then write about them under the tutelage of working critics, including the brilliant Doreen St. Felix. Criticism is sacred! And if you’ve ever thought about getting into writing criticism, this is a very cool opportunity to learn from the best.

Okay, onto the post!

On the first day of the month I went to dinner with Hannah and Adrienne. We grabbed dinner at a rooftop in Midtown because in picking a place my one request is that it had a view. The food was okay, the company was immaculate. Can’t wait for us to do it all over again soon.

The next day we headed to Jersey. Jade tore her achilles so we made her a meal. By that I mean C cooked and I talked a lot. That night’s menu: crab legs, lobster tail, lamp chops, pearl couscous, and roasted carrots.

That weekend, I went to an Audre Lorde event at the Schomburg with Crystal. I went into it with no expectations and came out sure that I was existing in the lineage of women who have loved and longed long before I showed up and that I am the end of someone else’s beginning. We all beget each other, ultimately. The work makes more work, and for that I am grateful. While listening to Beverly Guy Sheftall, I wondered if I should be a professor. I also became further convinced that mothering is a radical act, and done properly is the way we get free. I often find myself around people who had to unlearn or negotiate themselves inside of their families. I was fortunate to be taken seriously from the beginning and raised with a liberatory politic. My favorite part of the day was when Lorde’s former students spoke, two were from the last class she taught at Hunter College. One student, the poet Cheryl Boyce Taylor, said that after taking Lorde’s class she wanted to be a poet more than she wanted to be a mother. That cut right through me. The event culminated in Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor reading “Call.” When she started speaking I cried even though I didn’t want to. It was uncontrollable. Eventually I was weeping, Tears stained the long sleeve I was wearing and I kept looking at Crystal and saying what the fuck. It was incredible.

Jet invited me to a screening of Is God Is, which I loved. More on that below. Another thing I loved: that she texted me midday and asked if I could go that night. I love a day-of plan.

I raided the sale books section at Book Culture on 112th. I got so many good titles, I may need to make a video or something to go through them all.

I was featured in a campaign for Woodstack, an indie sneaker store with locations around NYC.

We had another book club meeting. This time, we discussed Kin. More on that in the next send.

C and I went to the KWN concert. It was fine. I like the music. One thing I noticed: everyone was coupled. I love love!

The following week I went to Antigua for my sister’s birthday. It was perfect. I bathed in blue water and watched the sun disappear into the ocean. I hollowed out lobster husks with my teeth. I lay on the beach and read until I was sweating. I ate saltfish for breakfast and laughed with my sister until my stomach hurt. By the last day, we promised to return once a year.

I got dark brown toes as an experiment for the trip. Would not do it again, except maybe I would?

I spied the perfect office chair in the Antigua airport. it’s the ones the TSA agents sit in—monitor height but with this incredible geometric profile. I didn’t take photos bc i’m a rule follower but just know I need that.

C, Allie, and I went to the last Sasha Keable show at Blue Note. We arrived two hours early because we wanted a good seat and the line was already halfway down the block. We ran into Sophia in line and ended up sitting together. That was the first of many run-ins (it was lesbian central). The concert itself was very good. Sasha has incredible stage presence and sounds even better live. The best part of the night was a couple getting engaged on stage. I was sobbing! Like I said, I love love. After, we took the LIRR home and stopped by Insomnia Cookies on the way. There’s something about eating Insomnia in the late night hours that feels appropriate. I swear it made them taste better.

Got dinner with Alex at Roman’s (yum). It was my first time seeing her since her sojourn in Mexico City so I wanted to check on her heart. We giggled and ate some of the best chicken I’ve had in recent memory. She also made me try the fava bean puree, which I ended up really liking.

Had dinner with my agent Danielle. We went to Sailor, where we split fish and chicken and talked about publishing. I asked her my favorite question, what’s selling? Followed by, what are people writing. Lots of romantasy and horror. And friendship books.

Alex left her job—read her gorgeous letter about it, here. To celebrate, she invited a bunch of us to sing karaoke at Up Stairs. It was lots of fun. I revealed my subpar rapping skills to all her friends.

Soft serve season has officially commenced. I have been celebrating appropriately with weekly cones from Marvel Creamery.

Went on a book date with a cool writer, but then again everyone I go on a book date with is cool!

Had a three-event day on the last Wednesday of April. I started out at a panel, thrown by Gran Coramino and moderated Kevin Hart, then jetted to a Diptyque party at the new New Museum. I had some time between events so I stopped into PT Knitwear, where I signed a lone copy of Homebodies and bought two books: Darkology and Lush. Then I took myself to dinner and read by candlelight while eating french fries. I ran into friends at Diptyque so I hung out longer than I meant to before heading to my final event of the night, a tequila tasting with Humano at Gitano. Nicole works for the company that owns the brand so it was really an excuse to see her and Jade and drink a yummy margarita. C was at a work happy hour so we asked her to meet us out. The four of us ended the night at Buddakan and I proposed we do a summer bucket list which is just a ploy for us to hang out a bunch. One of my most-anticipated line items: a sunrise date.

Spent the last day of the month at Inness for a day of wellness with Necessaire. The brand is launching a detox shampoo (C has already tried it on her locs, she likes it!). We had the entire property to ourselves, so we spent the day getting massages, doing yoga and floating in the pools. I felt my brain sort of reset and was able to be deeply present, a reminder to do stuff like that more often.