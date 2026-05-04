Extracurricular

Extracurricular

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Malea Lamb-Hall's avatar
Malea Lamb-Hall
May 4

need to see the book haul!!

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1 reply by Tembe Denton-Hurst
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amani
May 4Edited

wait i loved reading this - you have such a fun and warm writing voice and the structure of this post feels like a look into a beautiful life, made and nurtured into existence!

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1 reply by Tembe Denton-Hurst
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