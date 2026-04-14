Extracurricular

Extracurricular

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Angelica Jade Bastién's avatar
Angelica Jade Bastién
7d

I loved reading this and it has me reflecting on so much especially the writer as critic moving into a space of the writer as novelist.

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1 reply by Tembe Denton-Hurst
Deirdre Coyle's avatar
Deirdre Coyle
Apr 14

Thank you both for this lovely read, there are some great recommendations here.

On the topic of Ulysses, I am currently enjoying an audiobook version which is the 1982 RTÉ full cast production of the book for James Joyce’s 100 year birthday. It is done like a radio play with Irish voice actors and some sound design which brings the scenes to life. I have found it very helpful for separating some of the threads of thought and conversation when it gets more stream of consciousness-esque. You should be able to find it as a podcast on most platforms.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ulysses_(broadcast)

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