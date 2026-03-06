Extracurricular

Kayli Mylius
4d

Thank you for stating the TRUTH with You've Got Mail. I watched it recently for the first time and couldn't believe that it was a cult classic? A woman whose small bookstore closed, fell in love with the man responsible, and we're supposed to see it as a win, even though she—seemingly—never got her store back??? Color me CONFUSED.

2 replies by Tembe Denton-Hurst and others
Jet T.
3d

i am so inspired by FF. want that jerzee sopia made, want to try a biscuit, and demand a paper craft from my wife. aspirational as always. 🤎🪞

1 reply by Tembe Denton-Hurst
