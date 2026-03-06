February felt lighter because I adopted the mantra of attending to the important things and letting the rest work itself out. It resulted in a busy month but a smooth one. I went on vacation, read a little of a lot of different books, got my screen time down (spoiler: it’s back up again bc, war) and got to spend some quality time with C. We tried a new biscuit flavor that I’m obsessed with—raspberry and white chocolate—ate at home a lot and I spent a lot of time in the gym consistently. All in all it was good.

Onto the post!

At the top of the month, C and I turned 12. We spent our anniversary cuddled up and looking at each other, sort of in awe that we’ve spent so many years loving each other. I’m grateful to every version of us for choosing each other.

C asks me to be her Valentine every year with a different papercraft. This year, she made a card with a little bouquet. It’s one of my favorite traditions.

Allie surprised me and C with Magnolia’s on her way home from work. My friends know how much I love their carrot cake (it’s currently my favorite in New York) so it was incredibly thoughtful and a fun surprise. That night I ordered dinner from a nearby chicken spot and we watched Seeking Amish, which follows a group of people who decide to become Amish because they’re interested in leaving the secular world, which, for various reasons, doesn’t suit them. More on that later.

We went to dinner at Roman’s with Madison and Lex. The food was out of this world. I’m still thinking about that pasta.

Citrus was good this month so I had lots of yummy oranges. Every time I mention oranges to my mom she reminds me that she ate lots of them when she carried me so I like to think that I’ve been on this for my whole life.

Went on two book dates this month. Both with writers I deeply admire. The second was with Tayari Jones, which you can read here.

Mal was in town so she stopped by the apartment. We did lunch at Queen’s Room because she was craving pancakes.They make a decent one along with an excellent biscuit—it’s my favorite biscuit besides ours. I always end up ordering the kale salad with salmon, which is reliably good. We caught up on life and I nudged her on moving back to New York because I can’t imagine a summer where I don’t run into her. The latest addition to our name wall <3

Telsha was in town for fashion week so her, Yaminah and I got together for dinner. We went to Lovely Day, a Thai spot on the Lower East Side that was populated with groups celebrating things. It was the perfect environment to catch up—we ate ginger fried chicken and french fries, drank wine, and chatted until they started folding up the chairs. It came exactly when I needed it and I can’t wait for us to do it all again.

On Valentine’s Day, we went to Celia’s standup comedy show at UCB. She did great! That next morning we left for Jamaica, where we spent six days laying out and eating until we were full. We stayed at the adults-only side of Princess, an all-inclusive resort near Green Island, a little over 20 minutes from Negril. It was our first time doing one. C has always been curious, and while we wouldn’t do it again (it’s too smooth and buffered, I prefer something a hotel that’s a bit more boutique and lowkey) I’m glad we did. We agreed that we would go back with family because it’s perfect for big groups and that when we go back to Jamaica we’d want to stay at Rockhouse or Strawberry Hill. We didn’t get off the resort much but the one time we did, it was to hang out with Alex and Alena. Our dates happened to overlap so we met at Skylark, a sort-of halfway point between our hotels. We spent the afternoon laid out on Seven Mile Beach, doing shots, swimming in the rain and eating codfish fritters. As the sun set, we were a mess of limbs laying on a pool float, watching the sun sink into the sea. It was perfect. Some snaps from a perfect week

Allie brought me and C Valentine’s Day gifts—cards with our favorite candy. It was very sweet!

The day after we got back from Jamaica, I met up with Tahirah and we went to the Issey sample sale. We spent hours trying on everything in our size (I bought a set) before heading down the street for lunch at Frenchette. Tahirah and I talk near-daily and rarely hang out in person but have vowed to change that this year.

My aunt was in town so after lunch I met her at her hotel in Midtown. She wanted to see a jazz show while in town—this has kind of become our thing—so we tried to catch a show at Tomi Jazz but the line was around the block. Not in the mood to wait, I brought her back to her hotel and we ended up talking in the car for hours. There were many tangents, but one in particular that’s stayed with me and since been synthesized with my dad, is the Black church’s potential to be a cultural institution amid the collapse of our institutions. I’ll say more on that later—perhaps Good conversations I had last week part two—but we also touched on the need for Black people to rethink our value systems. If we know that the capitalist death machine is built atop our bodies and requires our death and annihilation to function, then we shouldn’t be importing those very same values into our communities and calling it success. Just a thought.

An author I’m friendly with has sent me a selection of Heated Rivalry fanfiction, so working my way through that.

My friend Sophia designed the Black History Month jersey for the Women’s Hockey team and they had her do the puck drop at the beginning of the game. C and I went and had an incredible time. It also sparked the thought that lots of games can be broken down into a few categories. Most are a game of keep-away with varying numbers of players and perhaps more importantly, kind of feel like versions of lacrosse.

The Sirens play at the Prudential Center in Newark so after we went to Tops Diner because we were too close not to. We split wings and mozzarella sticks and I got a four-pack of oatmeal raisin cookies to go (I’m still in a phase).

A few days later I had lunch with Jet at Dumbo House, which I haven’t been to in many moons. We yapped for hours and talked about the novel. She asked me some incredible questions about the novel. Her ability to hear words and their intention is stunning to me, she listens so carefully and responds so thoughtfully. I’m grateful whenever she lends me some brain space and offers feedback.