Prior to reading Sula last year, the only book to make me cry was An American Marriage by Tayari Jones. I was so moved by that novel, which follows a couple separated by wrongful imprisonment, that I instantly became a Tayari Jones fan. She’s an incredibly astute writer and captures intimacy in a way I’m consistently impressed by. She’s funny on the page too—a rarity and a treat. Last week, I had the opportunity to take Tayari on a book date, since she’s in town on tour for her latest novel, Kin. We met at McNally Jackson in Soho—a classic!—where we talked about Morrison, stationery, and reading for kicks.

Can you state your name for the record?

Tayari Jones.

What do you do?

I’m a novelist. I’m a professor.

What was your young reading life like?

I was a very committed reader as a child. They had this thing called the Georgia Book List. Every summer, they had a list of like 20 books and the more books children read off the list, you get prizes. I got all the prizes every year. I love the Georgia book list. I judged people who did not read the books on the Georgia Book List. The class would make art to commemorate the year’s list. One year we made a quilt. The teacher gave us each square, taught us how to do the stitch and you had to take it home and make your square. And then we returned it and she came back in a couple weeks with a beautiful quilt that we felt like we had made. Now that I’m an adult, I get it. Anyway, on the last day of school, I hung around to all the other children that left because I wanted to ask the teacher if I could take the quilt home for the summer. I loved it so much. Each book was celebrated and I wanted to have it to hang in my room while I read the next year’s books. And she said, no, the Georgia book quilt wasn’t for any one child. It was for the whole class. I was so embarrassed. I felt like I had overstepped. I didn’t read any books from the list that summer because I was so embarrassed. But there’s a happy ending to this. Flash forward 35 years or so, I was working at Rutgers and I received a box in the mail. I opened it and—I only saw a corner of the fabric—and I was like, “Oh my God, it’s a Georgia book quilt.” She said that when she retired, she remembered the little girl that wanted the quilt. But more importantly, she remembered how much that little girl loved to read. And she had seen that the following year I had not turned in a card saying my list and she connected it to this thing. She always felt so bad about that. She had seen in the paper that I had written a book and she sent me the Georgia Book Quilt.

That’s the best story of all time. Is there a book from the list that really stuck with you?

There was a book about these children, these Mormon children, and one of the children was a genius and they would subvert the adults all the time. I love that one. There was one about, I think it was called The Witch of the Cumberlands, and it was about this house that was haunted.

I wrote what I thought was a radio play to go with it. It involved me playing a flute solo as the theme music. But someone said, “Take aid from a spirit, heed the price.” I would think about that all the time, like “Well, what if a spirit offered you something really good?” I worried about it. I also remember a book on that list called Alan and Naomi. It was set in the 40s, in New York. She was a refugee from World War II and she had what we would now call PTSD. But this boy, his mom made him be nice to her because she was younger. He didn’t want a little friend and he had to take her around and they developed a friendship. I still remember the list, I can’t believe it. I also remember the prizes we got for reading books.

What kind of prizes did you get?

There was a book of coupons for Baskin Robbins and you could get a free ice cream every week and you could get any cone you wanted. You could get the sugar cone or the plain cone, or you could get it in a cup. And if you chose the cup because you didn’t get a cone, you could get a little bit of whipped cream. I was all about it.

What does your reading life look like now?

I find that I’m working very hard to recapture reading just for kicks. Because I’m in the industry and the business, I feel like I’m reading books by people I know. I’m connecting the dots. I know who people’s editors are. I want to go back to where I was when books existed for me, almost like they fell out of the sky, and get that kind of pleasure where it’s only the page. So I started reading older books where there is no hype, there is no story behind it. I could just read it. That’s kind of how I came to revisit the whole entire Toni Morrison canon. I read it for the beauty of each word beside the other.

Do you have a favorite Morrison novel?

My favorite Morrison novel is my favorite novel of all time. The one, the great, the only, Song of Solomon. It is a perfect novel. There has never been a more accomplished novel in the English language.

Not before or since.

There would never be. I don’t find Morrison inspiring actually as a writer. Because I feel like when you read Toni Morrison, you feel like, okay, the novel is done. I might as well go do something else, work in the post office, because the novel has been handled.

What’s the last book you read for kicks?