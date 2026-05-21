A couple weeks ago, the book club gathered to discuss Tayari Jones’s fifth novel, Kin. It’s the story of cradle-friends, Annie and Vernice, who bond over having absent mothers, albeit for different reasons. This distinction ends up shaping the trajectory of their lives, sending them from college campuses to plantations turned brothels and back again. Read our review, below.

Black: At the beginning Vernice is this quiet, sad, silent kid and everyone was just worried about her and the loss of her parents. Tayari was kind of hinting that she was lost and there’s a lot that she was trying to figure out. All that Niecey was given, in regards to a matriarch that poured into you–if Annie’s grandma saw that that’s what she needed, I feel her life trajectory would’ve been very different. She had the potential to be a more honest character. A lot of the resources were given to Niecey when I feel like her character was the most dishonest and the most annoying. The way she was introduced, I would’ve assumed she would’ve been the character who fell short of the resources. I was surprised that she was the one that was given so much. The relationship with Joette, annoying. For her to just end up with a man I was like, “Girl you’re pissing me off.”

Yellow: This was all really familiar to me. The last two books, it’s been hard for me to criticize because it’s so relatable to me. I’m more so surprised at the parallels versus really critiquing the work or thinking about it more critically. My mom is from the South. My grandfather had a juke joint. She went there as a little girl, had little pickles. Also the story of Atlanta. I’m from Atlanta and the class stuff is very present. All the neighborhoods, the black people in Southwest Atlanta, all of that is a thing. The Spelman layer, I don’t have, but the beginning of the book was almost pleasant because it was like I had a connection with my mother and my grandmother. This was illustrating their world a little bit and the things I heard about it.

Magenta: I mean, to that point—so much of the writing and the depiction of the experience of going to Spelman was so familiar. It was almost overly didactic. It’s really on the nose. The interspersing of the facts, the history lessons. Maybe people enjoyed that. I can relate to these young women being motherless. My parents came to the United States in 86. I was born in 87. My mom and dad were together until I was five and my mom left. She moved from the Pacific Northwest, where I’m from, she moved to the east coast and my dad raised me. She was not very present for quite some time. I would write her letters and she wouldn’t respond. I was, as the girls in the book were, looking for mothering in other places. I convinced myself that I could, through my dad’s girlfriends, find those relationships. I can relate to that feeling of finding a connection with someone and then trying to be taken under the wing. And Spelman did in many ways. As the story was unfolding, there were so many girls that were coming to mind. There was a kind of a theme running through the book around lying—there’s that line, “She might not know she’s lying but she comes from a lying lineage.” That experience of being in a melting pot like Spelman where everyone, no matter where you come from, we all have to wear the white dress, you get to cloak yourself and then decide who it is that you want to be. I don’t know that I ever framed it within the context of lying or deceit, but through this book that motif started to come to life for me.

Bubblegum: I was going to say something similar to that. I thought the story was going to be that she was maybe neurodivergent and that Annie would kind of lead her through life. But it kind of turned. We didn’t really touch on why she was mute for such a long time either. I was trying to understand why that was brought up in the first place.

Green: Not that I think of Tayari Jones’ work as being like, we’re going to get some magical realism in here, but I’m like, “you’re doing something with this.” We’re talking about speech, there’s spirits. But this is just a novel of manners, right? By the end, I felt the tension between that and the beginning. I was a little bit confused by it at some points.

Purple: I’ve only read An American Marriage and then this book by her, but I do think that she loves to retell 20th century Black novels. American Marriage was essentially, If Beale Street Could Talk in a trench coat and then this is very much Sula, but not Sula. She kind of gives them a different ending. On page 63 we see Bernice struggling with this idea of Annie leaving and she’s making it seem as if maybe she’ll never speak to her again, which we know is the dilemma of Nel and Sula. She writes, “Listen, y’all both are so devoted to your mothers, but you have been more to each other than what either of your mammies ever gave. So give Annie some of that devotion that you have been wasting on a daydream. Write to her. Don’t wait until one of you is dying to try and understand.” And I was like, that felt so Sula-esque, so specific. It was a clear callback to me.

Marigold: Our complaint about The Wilderness was that it felt very strange. It felt too modern. It felt like millennial brain. I enjoyed reading this because she incorporated a lot of ‘50s era AAVE without it feeling like it was millennial brain rot. It felt very much of the time, which I liked.

Purple: One of my favorite parts of the book was when she was trying to get to Spelman and she goes on the bus and then she becomes an accidental activist because of racism and she loses all of her stuff. I felt so viscerally upset by that. I was like, what are we going to do? The luggage is gone. The hat box is gone.

Marigold: I hated that part because I was like, here we go again with breaking down these characters and the main character just can’t catch a break. At that moment I put the book down. I was like, “I can’t do this right now.”

Purple: I do think that there’s that opportunity for transformation, her ability to make herself anew because she does not have anything from her old life. That felt, to me, like an opportunity for her to be a blank slate.

Yellow: Let’s talk about the class thing a bit. I’m actually proud of what Vernice did with what she had, even if she was not as communicative as she should’ve been with Joette. But this is the 1950s or ‘60s. Upward mobility was necessary for safety and being the best person wasn’t always advantageous. My mother is Vernice-like and I’m the product of that. At the end of the day there weren’t many options.

Red: I think there still aren’t. Not for people like Bernice coming out of a town like this. I think it’s still very much what a lot of people have to do, which is why I understood why she couldn’t be with Joette. And she was like, “But this is what we have to do. We have to get married.”

Yellow: Yeah, you have to do the things to get the places and get the stuff that comes with it.

Red: And it wasn’t just about the money. I liked that Tayari gave Joette money so that it didn’t take away from her class mobility. It really gave her the option to be with someone she loves who also had money, but she wouldn’t get the respectability.

Yellow: Joette was a brat.

Magenta: So fucking annoying. It’s my worst nightmare to have someone at my wedding who is not happy for me.

Red: I mean especially someone you were sleeping with. I liked Joette though, she was complex. She was pushing back against something. A lot of these people are often hypocrites who are living in luxury, and understand what it’s like, but she’s trying to tell our girl, “You don’t know what it’s like. You’re going to hate it. “ And it’s like, well, she didn’t have two pennies to rub together. She’s going to love it actually.

Yellow: I thought she was projecting. The country mouse thing was cute at first, but then it became mean. Then that thing at the end where she was like, “If you want me to bury your friend, you got to go tell your man about us.”

Red: She was acting like a man, which I think also happens in lesbian relationships. You start to perpetuate this thing you say you’re fighting against. She was acting like a man with money.

Purple: I don’t begrudge Vernice for the class migration. My issue was, why are we talking about Annie at all?

Yellow: You didn’t like the contrast.

Purple: I didn’t. In the end, Annie collapses into Vernice. She becomes Vernice’s foil. She became her last test. If the book was just about upward mobility and her trying to do the things, I would have enjoyed that. My issue was Annie as contrast, and pretending that this is actually about their friendship. She became flatter as the novel progressed.

Red: Isn’t that what happens in Sula? Isn’t that what happens in friendships sometimes? As life goes on, one person diminishes. They really do start to kind of dissolve a little. Nel’s character was so connected to Sula, and Sula was so much bigger. Not that either one of them is less significant, I do think that her character did dissolve with time. When they were younger, she had a much bigger presence and as they got older, she got married. She kind of shrunk herself. Annie also really shrunk her life in a lot of ways, not just because she was poor, but because of the way she gave herself over, she lost her center.

Purple: Okay actually, yes.

Marigold: Niecey’s aunt has been talking about Annie’s smallness from the beginning of the book, even with the way that they relate it. She would always say, “Niecey, you and Annie are very different. You’re going to see it one day. Annie will always strive to find this thing that you are going to be at peace with knowing you’ve never had.” The thing that you guys actually relate on, is the thing that’s going to show you that you’re the most different. I feel like a lot was poured into Niecey in the book because that’s the character she was always going to become.

Purple: Circling back to Sula and Nel dissolving, What made Sula interesting and makes Sula really powerful is the fact that Sula is existing on the outside of the power structure whereas Vernice is actually migrating into the power structure.

Tangerine: She’s just doing what she’s supposed to do.

Purple: Right. Nel cannot be close to Sula and still be accepted in The Bottom. In some ways Annie complicates Vernice’s situation, but the society’s on her side. There’s something about the big guy winning, because the big guy has the power structure, it never resonates for me because the question becomes, is she willing to shed Annie?

Red: I agree with what you’re saying about what made Sula interesting is that she was living outside of that structure. I think Sula had a kind of security that our girl Annie doesn’t have. She had a house. She didn’t have to worry about how she was going to eat. But also what poverty does to a life. That kind of poverty makes you do the same thing every day. There’s no real variation. Not to say that being rich or being middle class doesn’t have that too.

Tangerine: Yeah Vernice wanted to have a career and now she’s just with that man.

Purple: In a way they both dissolve. I don’t think that Vernice comes out being a more interesting character in the end. She just gets to be alive.

Red: I thought the family was interesting, That system is interesting because it’s got gossip. With Annie, there was nothing that can happen. She goes to the bar, people drink, people fight, she misses her mom.

Purple: I liked Annie’s character a lot personally. When Bobo left her, I was really compelled by that because that idea that they loved each other and that he actually was willing to leave her for his own version of upward mobility.

Red: Is that what you think happened?

Purple: He left her because he wanted to date the Catholic girl who he felt was a better woman.

Yellow: I think if Annie had been of the same mind, he would have stayed.

Purple: He wanted to be with someone he felt was equally yoked. Even though there was really no evidence of that being his situation. He was just smart.

Green: The thing that I wanted a little bit more of the toll of the work of mothering on her grandmother. Her grandmother’s exhausted. She’s had fifty-leven babies.

Red: She disappeared. I was looking for Granny. Weren’t y’all worried about her?

Red: Why would the grandma let a teenager work at a bar knowing her daughter’s an alcoholic?

Purple: She was tired. Asking your mom to get a perm, she can put up a fight. Asking your grandmother who you’ve been foisted upon if you can get a perm, she’d be like, “Fuck it. I’ll take you down to the hairstylist myself.”

Green: I think on some level she resented Annie. Sure, she had no say in this, but also because you are here, I have to deal with you. If you’re going to end up like your mother, go end up like your mother. The antipathy there comes through so intensely.

Tangerine: Which is also why she probably didn’t invest as much into Annie as Irene did into Vernice.

Red: She didn’t have the same tools.

Yellow: I think she was exhausted and did the best she could.

Green: The work of having all these children, what they do to your body. You were exhausted and when you think you finally catch a break, one of them not only leaves you, but then leaves you with another baby. If that had come through a little bit more, I feel like I would have found the ending a little bit less eye roll-y. All these women are tired in this whole line, and if we’re not sitting with that and interrogating and maybe offering just a crack in the window somewhere, then what are we splaying this out for?

Red: Is Vernice the crack? There’s always one person who kind of miraculously gets out.

Yellow: Auntie Irene was the crack for me. She went to Ohio and had some kind of man. She was sort of doing her thing.

Bubblegum: I feel like they both ended their respective cycle. Bernice chose a man that she can be safe with, that she knows won’t kill her.

Red: What a low bar.

Purple: Sometimes that is the bar.

Bubblegum: I think making the choice to not have the baby, she probably would have liked to be a mom, but also knew that she was going to leave the baby with someone else or that she couldn’t actually raise it herself.

Purple: I felt the narrative punished her for the abortion. I would rather her destitute and homeless than dead. Her being dead pissed me off so bad.

Red: There’s so many interesting things she could have done with her mom. We’ve been waiting on this mom the whole time and then there’s no payoff. We get none of her. We don’t even get to really see her.

Yellow: All we got is her baby peeking out the window.

Marigold: But Tayari said it, the whole book, that we were never going to get anything. The narrative kept saying, be prepared to be disappointed. It was telling her and us.

Red: She could have gone to her house every day and just watched her. That would have been interesting and a little perverse. Or she takes the baby to her mom and says here now you have another baby to raise.

Purple: Why did she have sex with the random man at her job? I was like, Tayari, you’re trying to pack Annie up. Because the thing is, all she ever wanted was her mom.

Marigold: Because she worked at that bar when she was younger and then they put her back in the same scenario with a different outcome.

Green: I rolled my eyes at it, but I was like, okay, this does happen. Just thinking about human behavior. I can see how this happens. She’s vulnerable and he takes advantage of the arc at the end of this. There’s just something about punishment via death that just feels so…

Tangerine: It was kind of funny when Annie’s grandma made everyone think she died.

Green: There’s so much clarity when somebody has died versus when they have disappeared or chosen to leave. There’s a world where the grandmother, having had to explain a million times over. My daughter is not here. She left. To have to do that with the grandchild who is the daughter of that daughter, on some level she’s like, I can’t do this again.

Tangerine: I thought it was really friendship-romantic when Annie left and she left her dress with the markings of her size.

Red: I liked that too. My favorite part of the book was the whorehouse and those characters. Like the girl who called her mama, the idea of finding motherhood in these kind of odd places, that felt to me like the most daring place to search and also connecting that to Baby Doll’s mother selling her. That was really strong. When Baby Doll was like, “I knew what she was”, that felt true that she could see straight through this woman. Annie offered the whorehouse lady, the Madame, a kind of redemption. Maybe one of the only people who saw her as inherently good.

Purple: And kind of required that of her also, asked that of her because. She seemed like the twin who had no expectations. Annie is, in some ways, the twin who has no expectations. I thought it was interesting to kind of pair them and then find a certain level of kinship with each other.

Red: That was a fun part of the book And also the men kind of betraying the women by sleeping with the—

Green: –running up the tab!

Purple: That was crazy. It was the equivalent of drinking the day’s wages away.

Green: I did appreciate that it was framed as fucking with their money.

Red: There was also this acceptance of men being untrustworthy. I hated how male centered this book was. It was all about the men. Every woman in the book had this kind of male needing to validate them and make them whole.

Magenta: Yeah the low self-esteem from not having a mother figure. Seeking it in men. They ended up enjoying staying at the whorehouse for some time. Her finding mother or clawing for Lulabelle. I was surprised. I thought that she would invite her back eventually. Once Bobo had left her and she sent her a letter and was like,”He left me, he left me. You told me that you wouldn’t take me back, but will you take me back?” I thought that maybe at that point she may. And so I was kind of pleasantly surprised that she didn’t.

Red: She clearly cared about her. She didn’t want her to come back because she knew she would put her to work.

Magenta: She knew what the fate would be if she came back. Unfortunately she still took the path that she took.

Purple: The character I felt the worst for was Baby Doll because Baby Doll’s been so devoted to Annie and Annie can’t even see that that’s her best friend. Vernice is not her best friend. I was like, you can’t see your best friend when she’s sitting right in front of you. I wish the book ended with her and Babydoll just getting an apartment together. Even if she worked at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory and we knew a fire was on the way, that would be better than a botched abortion.

Green: Baby Doll was also the only person who’s clear eyed about their mother. Yes, Bernice’s mother passed and she can’t seek out the source of her longing, but she’s still holding on to some of that mythology, right?

Red: But she had so much anger for her mother. She was still holding onto her mother too, but in a different way, just not in this kind of myth way. She was full of rage in regard to mother figures. She was suspicious of everyone, which is what happens when your mother betrays you.

Green: All of the older people repeatedly telling Annie, “Don’t go looking for your mom. You’re not going to like what you’re going to find.” It made sense to me that somebody in her position would be like, “What do they know?” But it’s interesting that in her friendship with Baby Doll, it doesn’t come up. That’s her agemate. Like, can y’all work through something? Can this friendship be a foil for the dynamic that you and Bernice have?

Marigold: I couldn’t relate to not growing up without a mom, but I could relate to growing up without a parent. You always tell yourself stories in your head. The book was riddled with all the stories other people would tell Niecey and Annie about who they’re supposed to be based on the absence of this parent. I found it interesting that when those people left, they just kept telling themselves a version of their own stories. I was curious to see in what way they live up to them. I felt like Annie became exactly what they told her she would be if she didn’t listen to her matriarchs. And then Niecey became exactly what they told her she had to be as well. I didn’t want that for them because I feel like with the absence of a parent, you have to figure out who you want to be based on your own truth.

Magenta: I’m thinking about that one moment in the book where it was just a few pages, but when Annie did think that her mother had passed and she felt a sense of relief. What might she have done had she remembered that? Recalled that and then built on top of it instead of reverting back to seeking for her and searching for her once it was revealed to her that she actually is alive.

Red: What did you think about those guys?

Purple: I was obsessed with them. Those are my favorite characters in the whole book. I wondered if they were angels.

Red: Were they lovers?

Red: But then they come back and is like sorry I lied? And then the fake death? We didn’t get the payoff of Annie’s mother. I read this book to find out what happened with Annie’s mom. That was propelling me and then I felt, where’s the payout? How did she walk? How did she talk? How did she spend her days? What exactly was she doing?

Purple: Her having that baby and naming Annie Kay, I think answered all the questions we needed to know the answer to. I was like oh you’re as trifling as they say.

Red: She wanted a second chance.

Yellow: She also became sober. When she goes to the bar she orders Coca Cola. That shows something too.

Purple: I think Annie represents a version of her that she refuses to return to. That’s the baby she left in Honeysuckle. A couple years ago I had a conversation with my mother and she said something to me that was really profound. It made a lot of her choices clear to me. She said she often felt that if she could do right in a new situation, it would make all of the other situations that preceded it okay. Annie complicates her trying to make this new situation okay. It would require her to look in the face of a choice that she made and a wound that she created. I understood her inability to engage with Annie. You need the opportunity to try again. You need the opportunity to begin anew.

Red: Which is what Vernice is doing.

Green: The thing that Annie’s mom did is the thing that so many men do all the time. It is interesting to me that the moments where the book kind of plays with the idea of what it means to be fatherless versus motherless. Fatherlessness is a non-event to some people.

Red: Yeah we don’t know Annie’s dad at all. She doesn’t ask about him.

Tangerine: This is why I love a dead mom story. It’s why I love the monkey Punch. Have you guys seen Secrets and Lies? It reminds me of this. The girl tries to meet up with her birth mother and she doesn’t want to revisit the decision she made.

Yellow: I keep coming back to this, but we went to Spelman and did not explore the sisterhood. We didn’t hear about any of the women besides Joette that she got to know. You can’t go through that experience and not have that.

Tangerine: The only person she had to call on was Joette, but that’s not her friend.

Red: And Joette’s cousin—

Purple: Marylinda. She was like the underground railroad. She was doing the revolution.

Red: I actually hate that the abortion didn’t happen in Atlanta.

Purple: When the cops showed up? That’s when I knew the book was not a serious document.

Red: The battering ram? Like a new toy they hadn’t gotten to open yet.

Green: I was like, that’s enough.

Purple: The novel did not allow for the tension that she placed to actually build. I think there was this need to kind of make Vernice virtuous. It almost felt like everything was happening to her as if she wasn’t orchestrating it. The only time we see her making a choice is in the queer space where she’s shutting that door.

Yellow: Her mother in law is verbalizing the things that she’s doing.

Purple: But I think we put that on Mrs. McHenry, not Vernice. She’s not fully participating, which I don’t like.

Red: That’s true. There are characters that are kind of really hungry and they’re like, I’m taking notes. They’re chasing it. It’s not treated in that way.

Purple: It was all about Mrs. McHenry becoming her mother but they didn’t have a lot of intimacy. There were a lot of ways where Mrs. McHenry was trying to constrain her within this box and Vernice kind of was willing to go, I don’t think it’s solely because she just wanted a mom.

Red: I think she also wanted upward mobility.

Green: Yeah Mrs. McHenry was like, it seems like you need a mom and also like you’re trying to move on up. The math is the math and that’s fine, but what if Vernice had done the math?

Yellow: I’m sure she did the math, but I think to your point, we didn’t let her say it because it would sort of make her less pure.

Purple: There was some kind of weird morality tale in there that I thought was wholly unnecessary. Especially because the beginning feels so much more varied. We start out with all of these characters who are very complicated and interesting. We have Ms. Ola Mae and Ms. Jemison. I loved when they pull up in their Thunderbird. I love that gay shit. There are these women who are going to church. They’re in a small town. Everybody’s really contributing. In the end it just felt so empty. It felt so devoid of life. It’s just Vernice and her man in the end.

Green: I was waiting for her husband to be gay.

Purple: I would like to call our attention to the second to last page where she says Victoria Falls is one of the seven wonders of the world. When Eleanor Roosevelt stood on its bank and witnessed the mighties and Baisi hurling over a cliff, conjuring missed enough to nurture an entire rainforest, she could only say, “Poor Niagara.” This is something that Bobo told Annie who told me I have never seen a waterfall, but you don’t have to see a thing to know what it feels like….I told him because I couldn’t bear the desertion of being unknown in the world. Fear was undignified. I could endure that silent humiliation, but not loneliness. I could not be alone in a world with no more Annie. I said, So your best friend dies, and you’ve replaced your best friend with your husband. What kind of nuclear trad-wife nonsense is this?”

Tangerine: I can endure silent humiliation. Like babe, why?

Green: Victoria Falls and we’re getting an Eleanor Roosevelt quote also. This is what this lady had to say about Victoria Falls. Everything feels second or thirdhand.

Purple: Then she writes, a soft silence preceded the waterfall so strong was the current sharp, briny, destructive, yet cooling and cleansing as the sea. So you were cleansed by your reveal of your lesbianism.

Bubblegum: Is she saying that Franklin knows her but similar to this waterfall that you don’t have to see a thing to know what it feels like because he wasn’t there in her childhood. That he could still know her and not have that same relationship with her that she had with Annie.

Purple: I like that reading. But can you imagine saying, “Oh, a man is the same as my best friend who I slept next to in a drawer.”

Green: People do it everyday.

Purple: I hate to see a man at the center of a woman’s life. That is just the most boring arc. The love of your life is your best friend, so we have to kill her so that we can make room for this man.

Red: He wasn’t even trying to help her with her best friend. I’m sorry that’s not your man. What’s the point of the power of the middle class and all of this if you can’t call up a doctor friend? I understood what they were saying. You have to be safe and you have to be careful but what’s the point of the power if you can’t help others.

Yellow: He’s scared of his daddy. And that attitude is of the time but also of today.

Purple: The book refuses to look power in its face. It doesn’t allow it to be ugly. It felt like we were witnessing them on their best behavior. Everything’s been filed down to a much more respectable sheen.

Thanks for reading! Our next book is The Witch by Marie Ndiaye. Hopefully you’ll read along. And if you’ve read Kin, what did you think? We’d love to hear your thoughts too.