Extracurricular

Extracurricular

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Maryam's avatar
Maryam
3d

"...the beginning of the book was almost pleasant because it was like I had a connection with my mother and my grandmother."

This very closely mirrors my own reaction to the book. It felt very, very relatable and I also found it difficult to critique.

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Amelia Schmidt's avatar
Amelia Schmidt
1d

Thank you for sharing this! I was also frustrated by the ending and am still trying to unpack why. With Annie, it might partly be my own overwhelm with my news feed of real-life women now dying for lack of access to reproductive care--which isn't a fair reason to ding the book.

But I also think tragedy in fiction lands hardest when a character's flaw and/or desire comes in conflict with the flaws of the world around them, and that clash builds to the point where you as the reader feel that tragic downfall is inevitable. It didn't feel inevitable here. * So * many things had to go wrong for Annie, which were so far removed from her core flaw of obsession with her mom, that the outcome felt less inevitable and more like a character just being made to suffer.

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