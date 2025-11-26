It’s an undeniable truth that Sula is everything and everything is Sula. I came to understand this about a month after reading the novel because one, I couldn’t stop thinking about it, and two, everything I’d ever thought fit inside of it. In less than 200 pages, Morrison manages to animate a universe so complete, so total, that you could ask that book a question and it would offer an answer. The Bible takes much longer. What makes Sula special is that it is both fantastic and ordinary. I mean fantastic in that there are moments where the book is divorced from reality in the way we typically experience, but totally in line with reality if we consider the way we assign meanings to everyday things. Too many times seeing 222 must mean something is on the way. Missing a train is divine protection. That sort of thing. Morrison lets the signals and signs have meaning, so much that they rise to the level of symbolism. But Sula is also totally ordinary, in that we all love somebody complicated or been judged or done the judging or been wronged in a way that everybody agrees with you or been the villain that everybody talks about to the point that silence engulfs the room when you walk in. Like I said, it’s everything. But also it’s a story about Nel Wright and Sula Peace.

Nel and Sula are daughters of The Bottom, a tight-knit Black community in the hills above Medallion, Ohio. Despite the close proximity, they come from starkly different backgrounds. Nel’s mother, Helene, is well-respected in the community and fashions herself an authority on propriety and piousness. She has an obsession with ritual and performance and quells any behavior from Nel she views as disobedient. Helene prizes a narrow view of beauty and imposes that on her daughter. The Peace women are the opposite. Sula’s grandmother, Eva, runs a boarding house and entertains a patter of gentleman callers. Hannah, Sula’s mother, behaves similarly and doesn’t see any man, married or otherwise, as off-limits. She has sex with who she pleases for the sake of pleasure, a motivation that’s perplexing to all of the women of The Bottom—from the “good” women to the “whores,” who see men as commodities and their relationships as extensions of their social status. Hannah is an unworthy opponent for the women because she refuses to play the game, treating everyone nicely. This approach to sex and pleasure has a profound impact on Sula, who learns that it is “pleasant and frequent, but otherwise unremarkable.” It shapes her understanding of the world and its rules, as well as her participation in the status quo.

When Sula and Nel meet, their connection is near-instantaneous, Morrison describes it as “intense as it is sudden.” She writes that they “find relief in each other’s personality,” and “in the safe harbor of each other’s company they could afford to abandon the ways of other people and concentrate on their own perceptions of things.” They move through the world more confidently and are more sure of themselves because of their friendship. It reorders their inner lives: Nel begins to pull her nose half heartedly, and when Sula overhears her mother admitting that she loves her but doesn’t like her, it is Nel calling to her from a window that keeps her tethered. They are two halves of a whole. This relationship is tested and later fortified when Sula accidentally drowns a boy and Nel watches. They go to the funeral together, and there’s a brief moment where it seems like this might get between them, but it’s quickly bypassed. By the end of the funeral, their hands are linked again and it’s as if it never happened. There is such safety in their bond, but being that it is a world unto itself, it refuses everyone who comes near it. This is eventually the issue. These early days have the flavor of the all-consuming female friendships that are at the center of the literary novels people are reading these days. This obsession is totalizing and they mostly end the same—with girls becoming women and those relationships sacred and settled. Rarely do they both make it out alive.

When they’re young adults, Nel meets Jude, an attractive man in town. She is mostly flattered. His attention is amplified for Nel by Sula, who “seemed always to want Nel to shine.” But things change as Nel and Jude get closer. Under the weight of Jude’s attention, Nel blooms, shifting Sula’s importance in the hierarchy of her self-conception. Morrison writes, “greater than her friendship was this new feeling of being needed by someone who saw her singly.” When they marry, Sula plans the wedding and is the sole bridesmaid. It’s a rare event in the Bottom—most people just take up with each other—and the entire town comes out to celebrate. It is Nel’s initiation into a society where Sula and her family are outlaws, existing outside of a social hierarchy. The tension is there, but Morrison doesn’t play into it. In the final moments of the wedding, Nel looks to Jude for reassurance and instead sees Sula leaving, “gliding, with just a hint of a strut, down the path toward the road.” Even though Nel, or the reader, can’t see Sula’s face, Nel says she knows Sula is smiling, that “something deep down in that litheness was amused.” This becomes a defining moment for the two women, the event that separates them into two distinct entities. By marrying a respected member of the community, Nel becomes a “good” woman, stepping into the social inheritance that her mother has left for her. Sula’s inheritance is flight and subversive femininity, and by leaving The Bottom the moment Nel gets married, she embraces her fate too.

Sula returns to the Bottom ten years later accompanied by a “plague of robins,” and looking “as close to a movie star as anyone ever did see.” When she walks up the hill, people come out of their houses to see her, though few people speak. When she finally reaches Eva’s house, the two slip into an easy banter and have a First Corinthians conversation, with Eva essentially telling her she needs to put away childish things, grow up and join society by marrying and having a baby. Sula responds with “I don’t want to make somebody else, I want to make myself.” This is one of the most-quoted lines of the book, and while it’s profound out of context, it’s a gut punch when it sneaks up on page 92. Up until this point, Morrison has been setting the scene, schooling us on the rules of The Bottom, and Sula’s statement is a refusal of the norms of the place she returned to.

Sula’s resistance is powerful, because although Eva essentially warns her against continuing the legacy that defined their lives and social status—one of subversiveness and ultimately isolation—Sula is disinterested in adapting in order to live somebody else’s idea of a good life. This shifts the power balance, creating psychic sovereignty in an environment that demands adherence to the social contract in exchange for acceptance. I was also struck by Sula’s choice because she knows where this behavior leads—to living in a boarding house with wayward people, or self-immolation. There are no signs that this kind of life will bring her any kind of satisfaction, but she chooses it anyway, chooses truth over comfort and ease. If anything we see the world reward the opposite choice. By turning toward piety, Nel’s mother Helene was able to shake off her mother’s reputation and start anew. Sula, when presented with those same options—to move away and become someone else—decides to return. It’s a stunning decision of agency, an individualism that’s both inspiring and terrifying. I read this section with a sort of wonder. What does it say that Sula returned but with no interest in conforming? That she wants to inhabit this place as her full self? If Sula is the immovable object, that suggests that it is she who will change the environment.

Nel, on her part, is excited to have Sula home. She knows the change in the air is due to her friend’s return. She describes it as having the use of an eye back. “Talking to Sula,” she says, “had always been a conversation with herself.” Sula’s presence activates Nel like it always has, reinvigorating her relationship with Jude, making her softer to her children. It mollifies Nel too, releasing her from the pressure to be perfect, to keep a spotless house and presentable kids. Finally, she can be herself. In the ten years she’s been with Jude, a relationship that once provided her identity and personhood, has since cooled into familiarity and mundanity. It has offered her status but no companionship. All these years later, that still belongs to Sula.

The reunion is short lived. Shortly after Sula and Jude meet they have sex. He is drawn to her intellect and irreverence, less interested in her physicality. This speaks to the notion that Nel and Sula were one person, that Nel was the face and Sula the mind and soul. Jude has to taste all of it, the whole of NelSula, and in doing so it breaks them in two. It’s easy to condemn Sula for having sex with her best friend’s husband, but when viewed through the lens of Nel and Sula’s society, a place where the most important value is their isolation and togetherness, Sula’s choice to have sex with Jude is the natural next step. Their world is not designed for intrusion, evidenced by what happened to Chicken Little when he happens upon them earlier in the novel. In Unbought and Unbossed: Transgressive Black Women, Sexuality, and Representation, Dr. Trimiko Melancon argues that Chicken Little’s death is in direct response to his disruption of their intimacy. “As a male meddler intruding upon and threatening their female intimacy, his death, regardless of their intent, enables them to maintain their agency through the eradication, physically and metaphorically, of oppressive (and “masculinist”) forces that threaten, infringe upon, or restrict female sexuality, the homoerotic, and/or homosocial relationship,” (64). Decades later, Jude must face the same fate.

Nel and Sula are socialized now, separated by time and circumstance, but Sula still believes the same rules apply. An intrusion should result in removal. Nel no longer shares that view. It’s a betrayal of the highest order, one that goes undiscussed between them because the rules of society are on Nel’s side. I paused here and meditated on the mismatch between their relationship and the world. Intimate relationships, platonic or otherwise, often contain a shared emotional logic that can seem absurd to an onlooker. In the context of their bond I asked, why should her relationship with Jude come before her friendship with Sula when it’s clear he doesn’t offer her the same things? The only answer I could come up with that didn’t rely on social norms is that it hurts Nel. Jude is the one thing in their relationship that Nel has for herself. Sula chooses to take that from her, and we’re never sure why. Maybe Sula hopes they will return to a previous iteration of their relationship. Maybe it’s that she doesn’t see men as belonging to anyone, with every and any body being an option and Nel is a secondary consideration. All of these things could be true, but whatever the reason, hurting Nel isn’t enough of a deterrent. It’s a painful position for Nel, who loses her best friend and husband in one fell swoop. Little thought is given to Jude’s betrayal and subsequent choice to abandon his family, a reminder of the double-standard for men, but also that its the relationship between Nel and Sula that matters most.

Sula refuses the notion that romance is the highest form of intimacy, separating desire and sex from love. The intimacy Nel and Sula share is extra-societal, allows them to exist outside of the pressures of categories like woman, mother, wife. They are closest to their true selves with each other—vulnerable, messy, free, confident. But it isn’t without its sacrifices. For their relationship to work, they have to choose each other, even if that means keeping big secrets or never loving anyone else. It isn’t a relationship that makes room for other people. It’s a kind of devotion we relegate to the romantic sphere, which has established structures to make sense of that level of commitment. We call it marriage and we throw parties for it. People write think pieces about it, shame other people for not having it. We don’t shame people for not having a soul-friend. For not having a reflection so clear it terrifies.

Morrison doesn’t romanticize this. Instead, she reveals the brutality of loving someone like that in a society that doesn’t have language to explain it or frameworks to support its existence. In the absence of clear guideposts we rarely become imaginative. Instead we rely on old ways of working or look around us to see how we’re supposed to exist and move. There was nothing telling Nel to forgive Sula for her betrayal. There was no one who would’ve said to her that her relationship with Sula came before her marriage with Jude. For Sula, who grew up different, she saw it that way. Their relationship was evidence enough. How to gift someone with imagination they weren’t raised on? It makes their friendship tragic from the outset, doomed to fail because it’s illegible.

Sula after she fucked Jude

The relationship also no longer works for Nel because she changes and Sula does not. It’s mostly tragic because the love doesn’t go anywhere but neither does the resentment. In the end, Sula does not offer Nel some big apology because she doesn’t believe she’s done anything wrong. She’s acting as she always has, it’s Nel who no longer accepts it. The thing with friendship is that it requires lots of latitude and a little bit of luck. It requires blind faith that the two of you will grow and it will be complementary or that both of you remain the same. Or, that one of you grows and in a desire to keep the two of you together, says nothing so as to not rock the boat. In that case you slip into an old skin. Sometimes you fit into it just fine, other times you strain against it in your new, bigger, body pretending it isn’t a tight fit. But we do it anyway, because a friend, a real one, is a valuable thing. It’s why the early reunion feels like bliss and the reconnection often comes apart at the seams because one is quickly reminded that people put under pressure or made uncomfortable will often resort to the same things that help them survive.

After Jude, Nel and Sula are never close again. I interpreted this as the ultimate transition into their social inheritances. Nel is now a “good woman,” properly scorned, and Sula has become the women in her family, emotionally isolated but always full. With her connection to society snipped, Sula is declared a pariah in the Bottom, fucking husbands left and right. There is not a man that Sula will not touch, and to her credit, all of them are willing. There is heaps of vitriol directed toward Sula but none toward the men who are in commitments with their wives. It’s an astute commentary on accountability and the ways we envision women’s responsibility, both to other women and to themselves. Sula is fearsome to the women because she doesn’t adhere to social conventions that would keep her eyes averted and legs closed. Because of her outright rejection of these norms she’s ostracized and becomes a boogeyman—a void for other people to toss their fears into and to push up against. They know that they are good because Sula is bad. It’s a neat dichotomy that curtails uncertainty, and creates an organizing principle for the people of The Bottom to understand the world. There is no thought to Sula’s humanity because, the citizens of The Bottom reason, her perceived lack of morality suggests that she has none.

It’s a lonely existence for Sula, and as I read on I reconsidered Eva’s mandate, which now read like a warning. Despite charting different paths: one inside society and one on the margins of it, neither Nel or Sula escapes loneliness. When Sula finally falls in love, it is with a man who treats her as human. Ajax does not seek to own her but rather exist alongside her and shows his affection through careful attention. He finds her brilliant and she finds him entertaining. It’s playful and erotic and delightful to Sula, who is so consumed with herself that other people and their interests barely register. But it doesn’t last. Eventually, Sula begins to experience the desire to possess Ajax, which manifests as her caring about where he’s been and when she’ll see him again. She cleans up the house and starts to consider the way Ajax sees her. This compromises their dynamic, which is built on freedom and hinges on a sort of performance—one in which Sula needs nothing from him but company. The one person besides Nel who seemed to see her was looking at her through a foggy lens. In her heartbreak she thinks of Nel, and in the absence of their bond, Sula is truly alone.

The next time we see Sula she is on her deathbed with a mysterious illness. I take Sula as both allegorical and literal, and this giant of a woman, dispossessed by her community and guilty of existing in the duality of freedom and ownership, has no choice but to die. This movement of the novel took me back to my eighteenth century literature course (shoutout to Dr. Lubey) where every novel we read ended with the wanton woman’s untimely demise. Death was the punishment for social transgression, even when it isn’t meted out by the society directly. Sula cannot survive a life spent not playing by the rules.

Right before she dies, Nel appears at Sula’s bedside. Their final conversation isn’t a neat one. Nel wants accountability for Sula hurting her and Sula wants to understand why something as trivial as a man was able to separate them. It’s hard, because one expects the other to act differently, further proof they inhabited different worlds. When Sula dies, her last thought is that she wishes she could tell Nel that dying doesn’t hurt that bad. In the end it was still Nel. When Nel’s own sorrow catches up with her decades later in a “fine cry—loud and long—but it had no bottom and it had no top, just circles and circles of sorrow, “ she realizes that all this time, it was Sula.

When I finished the novel, I thought of a friend I used to have. I can’t be sure that she is who I believed her to be, but maybe the slipperiness of her memory is the point. Weeks later, I bought her a copy of Sula, had it wrapped up nice and tight with navy paper. At that point, we hadn’t spoken in a year. I bought a card to go with it and planned to write something. I never sent it. I gave the book to my best friend’s cousin who graduated from college because Morrison makes a good gift. I still have the card, it’ll be relevant for somebody, someday. But I’d wanted her to read it because I needed her to see. I realized, later, that what offers me clarity won’t do the same for her, that I have my way of loving and surviving and she, hers. Trying to get her to see me won’t change the truth of that difference, but it’s the love, the grief, that sent me to the bookstore.

So what, then, does Sula teach us about love? Well for starters, there are no winners when two people who love each other come to the end of things. It’s sorrow all the way down, regardless of who is in the right. In the end, as Morrison points out, one is not good and the other bad, we’re all really working with what we’ve got and doing our best to continue on, pushing against social norms or falling in line with them. Morrison asks us to be expansive in our view of what shapes a perspective and a life, to resist dehumanizing people who behave in ways we believe we never would. The novel also reminds us that love has never been enough. The feeling might be unconditional but the conditions may very well pull it apart. And what to do when it is in pieces? There is no good answer. There’s grief all the same. Perhaps most importantly, the novel teaches us that the people closest to our heart are the ones who make us feel free, who see us for real. That might not look how we expect or how the world says it should. Honor it anyway.