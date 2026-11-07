Extracurricular

Extracurricular

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Rae's avatar
Rae
5h

Your description of Holmes is so astute — you put into words what I couldn’t! Brilliant analysis

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Paige Collins's avatar
Paige Collins
17h

You’re so right about The Traitors. This season (and every US season) is so embarrassing.

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