October was a relatively quiet month for me. I had the flu for most of it which had me laid out for a couple weeks and even after I was beyond the worst of it, I had lingering nausea for longer than felt necessary. For a few weeks I hated driving and riding in cars. I would prepare myself by popping Dramamine Ginger chews (love them) but that was only halfway effective. I felt out of whack and even when I came back to baseline, I was still tired, like I’d fought some great battle and just barely won. It’s a stark difference from my 20s, when a cold was an inconvenience rather than something to discuss, but needless to say I will be getting my flu shot this week and a COVID booster for good measure.

An exciting thing before I go on, GQ did a piece about the literary scene and when asked about the best critics, Ira mentioned me alongside Grace Byron, which bowled me over and made my year.

Onto the post!

Notes from October

At the top of the month I went to a PR dinner for a pricey neck pillow designed by a surgeon to help you sleep sitting up. It was at Corner Bar, which I’ve been to one other time. What I remember most from the last time was the blood orange sorbet, which has been sticky in my mind since (I love sorbet). This time the entire meal was memorable—the branzino, fleshy side down atop an herby concoction, the buttery-as-hell steak, and then of course the sorbet, which was updated for the season to apple ginger, that, in the dim light seemed to sparkle. Another memorable moment: running into FSG editor Jackson Howard, who was wearing an inexplicably soft t-shirt. It was so soft that when we hugged I rubbed his arm after to make sure I hadn’t made it up. For the curious: he was wearing the Uniqlo Heat Tech Cashmere T-shirt, which I will be purchasing in multiple shades.

I got drinks at Mriga with my former professor who, after a decade, I still have a hard time calling Kathleen. We’re proper friends now and yet! We see each other once a year, twice if I’m lucky, and I always come away from our conversations feeling smart and fortified. This time, we talked about the beginnings of an essay I want to write about contemporary literature and the things we’re avoiding doing and saying, the state of the university, her recent trip to Spain and her new newsletter, Little Queens Kitchen, where she writes odes to ingredients she loves. It’s delightful because she’s a thoughtful, considered writer who applies rigor to every corner of her life, including her kitchen. Plus, the format is fun!

C surprised me with a basket of snacks and candy to kick off our October spooky movie series, where we put a bunch of names in a hat and watch whichever one comes out. Our first movie was Twitches. It’s still very good.

Amanda and Gerald got married and we joined them for a post-wedding afterparty at Only Child in Bed Stuy, a bar so dark you have to use your phone to see. It’s very sexy in there. It was a beautiful night, filled with love and laughter and so much singing and dancing. I had an incredible time.

That Sunday, I went upstate with two objectives: leaf peeping and eating at a diner. I accomplished both. We went to Red Line and ordered pancakes, mozzarella sticks, wings and burgers, the sort of American omakase chaos that can only happen at a place with a 50 item menu. After we stopped at Fishkill Farms and picked up a dozen apple cider donuts, which are the perfect mix of cakey and sugary. I devolved into full blown illness very quickly after this and spent the next few weeks blowing my nose and taking lots of Alkaselzer Cold and Flu and Sudafed PE. The flu messed with my sleep pattern so I’d be up at 2AM hungry after falling asleep at 7PM. One of those nights, C woke up with me and we watched Traitors and ordered souvlaki as a midnight snack.

I had dinner with Shelcy at the restaurant inside Printemps, which is very expensive for what it is (we spent $56 on tea!) but has excellent service. We talked about making art, the attempt and the fear of trying, and how to overcome that. My plan is to try something I know I’m bad at, like dancing. After, I headed to Isata’s pre-wedding cocktails at Laissez Faire, a bar tucked in an alleyway. I’d seen Isata and her husband, Jonathan, the week prior at Amanda’s so it was exciting to see them in their own celebration, so deeply in love, so thrilled. I love weddings! I love love!

I spent an afternoon looking at art with a friend who was in town. We went to the Deana Lawson show at Gagosian and talked through the implications of her work, which we agreed verged on spectacle. Does she love these people? Respect them? I wondered. What does it mean to amplify the criminality of people shopping at the beauty supply store, to compound their shame and strip back their anonymity, people I wouldn’t know otherwise? It was thought-provoking, at minimum. Then we got drinks at a nearby Italian spot and filled in the past few months before heading to Arthur Jafa's I Am Tony at the New Museum. I thought the show was interesting and perhaps Afropessimist, which isn’t inherently negative, but there was a degree of futility that depressed me. During the panel at the Brooklyn Museum a few weeks before, Jafa told a story about calling up Greg Tate one night when he was thinking through his unease despite all his accomplishments. He’d thought success would feel different. Tate replied, well maybe you’re just an unsettled nigga, and after taking in the exhibition, I can sense that unsettledness. The searching for meaning in images and ideas. My favorite piece was the one where he recreates a scene from Taxi, replacing most of the white actors with Black ones and then iterates on the scene through small changes. This is the kind of rigor and attention that excites me, to consider reinterpretation through minor but perhaps major change depending on the viewer. I was grateful to see both shows with that particular friend. She often says things I think about later and listens intently while I talk at length about an abstract idea, responding with clarity that offers me another way in and, perhaps similarly to that film, precipitates minor and maybe even major change.

Had a late birthday dinner with Jade and Nicole. We went to Pastis, where we had the lobster frites we’ve been plotting on since summer. It feels like a tradition to do French food for my birthday now, along with having something with just the four of us. I look forward to next year.

Ended up seeing a movie on my own after a friend had to cancel, and it turned into a fun solo afternoon. After the movie, I ran into a friend I haven’t seen in over a decade, which felt fated because I was on the Upper East Side, a part of the city I’m rarely in, especially since we both live in Queens.

We had hot pot at Carrie’s, my one birthday wish. We ate stewed beef and rice cakes and watched Traitors. I took home a book, admired her art and bookshelves. Best night!

We vended at the Yeshi x Unwrp holiday market, which included about a dozen Black-owned brands. We sold out of biscuits, which I was thrilled about and spent most of our profits on stuff there. More on that below.

Tamara and I finally got to hang out. We’ve been trying since August but life kept happening. We went to Cafe Cluny, which has enormous 90s romcom energy, and talked about life and love and her missing Brazil. After, I headed to The Waverly Inn for Joanna Goddard’s event with Haven Well Within. It was a cocktail party that doubled as a jewelry-making event with Don’t Let Disco. My favorite thing, predictably, was the blind date books we got at the end of the night. I took two and ended up with Famous Men and Into the Blue.

I planned to be Aretha holding a camcorder for Halloween but I went to vote and watched movies instead.

Reading

Two things!

So Much Blue by Percival Everett

I read this because Stephanie Wambugu mentioned it on our book date, describing it as what she was trying to do with Lonely Crowds. It’s about an artist that’s making a secret painting that he keeps locked up in a barn, hidden from everyone in his life though they know he’s working on it. It’s a sort of stand-in for his innermost self, as he keeps the people he loves at a certain distance. I spent most of the novel wondering if this was a personal book for Everett, if he was trying to work out ideas about how close you can be to another person and the many ways people can know you, even the people you create.

The Four Wives and Five Deaths of Richard Milford by Nafissa Thompson-Spires

I’m a big Nafissa Thompson-Spires fan. I often reference Heads of The Colored People, her debut story collection, when talking about the hilarity and absurdity of middle-class Blackness. This novel is an entirely different thing but maintains its humor. She’s a funny writer! The Four Wives and Five Deaths is about a lot of things: devotion, spectacle, rumors, intimacy, mythmaking, but the plot is fairly straightforward—Richard Milford dies, though no one knows how, leaving behind four wives and many children. We spend the book exploring the circumstances of his death and his relationship with his wives. Every chapter alternates between a wife and the collective voice of Newville, the town and its people, offering a collective history and context. It’s slim and entertaining and an exciting sophomore project. Mbiye and I did a close reading of it for Sylly, which will be out soon.

Watching

I watched a looooot of TV.

The Plague - I love a psychological thriller and was really impressed by this one, which basically asks, what if we took the game of cooties very, very far? It takes place at a Canadian water polo camp and centers on Ben, the new kid. His whole thing is that he wants to be accepted by the bullying popular kids, who have singled out a boy that they’ve decided has “the plague.” Whenever he sits at lunch, they all recoil and avoid touching him. They can’t quite decide where Ben fits into all this, and it’s fascinating to watch him navigate his precarious social status. It’s really well done and beautifully shot. The actor who plays Ben, Everett Blunck, is also incredible, and I can’t wait to see how his career evolves.

Griffin in Summer - Shortly after, I watched Griffin in Summer, which also stars Blunck. It’s about a self-serious playwright who happens to be 13 years old. He’s trying to be grown up but is very much a child, despite his best efforts. I too was a self-serious young person so I understood Griffin totally. I enjoyed it!

Traitors: New Blood - I thought US Traitors was bad, and then I watched New Blood, which has, more than anything else, convinced me of the country’s literacy crisis and inability to confront racism. Everyone on this season is operating at a diminished level of deductive reasoning and relying on old, often racist scripts to determine deceptiveness. In an early episode of the season, the cast had to go into a cave and open a chest, which either contained money, information, or a shield. Two contestants, one Black, one white, went in together to open the chest. The chest only contained money, which both of them clearly saw. The Black girl came out first with the money and said that was all that was inside. Minutes later, the white girl emerged, empty-handed because she’d stayed behind to look for a shield, despite seeing that there was nothing. Later, the contestants targeted the Black girl for “lying” about possibly having a shield, even though she came out first. Instead of verifying this, the white girl said she couldn’t be certain of what she saw, even though they were in there together. There are not enough exclamation points or curse words to express how irritated I was watching this. I was in disbelief! Meanwhile, they can’t catch a traitor to save their lives. As Toni Morrison said, racism is distracting.

Untitled Home Invasion Romance - This movie is bad in a way that feels offensive. Somehow the evil main character becomes the victim and is never held accountable while the woman is a narcissist who kills for sport. The thesis of the movie is essentially that women be crazy and men like that shit.

Theater Camp - I love mockumentaries so it isn’t shocking that I really enjoyed Theater Camp, which is about a storied summer camp that’s floundering after the beloved founder is hospitalized. In an attempt to keep things solvent, the founder’s son, who has zero clue how camps or theater works, makes bizarre choices like having the kids cater a dinner for people renting out the space. The whole thing is hilarious and heartfelt.

I, Robot - I haven’t seen I, Robot in years, so it was interesting to revisit the movie as an adult. It follows a brooding detective, Del Spooner, who’s resentful of robots though they’ve largely proven to be docile helpers. When his professor-friend turns up dead, his prime suspect is the professor’s personal robot aide, a humanoid with creepy blue eyes. Of course, the two bond and become friends in the end, signaling personal growth for Del through acceptance, but 20-something years on the movie feels like a bid for the idea that the more human-like the creation, the better the outcome. The evil robots are chained to rigid laws and controlled by a nucleus-like superbrain that has decided humans are dangerous and on the path to self-destruction. The “good” robot is aligned with humanity because he has the most human-like logic. It’s a slippery slope because I’m not totally convinced we know how our own brains work, which is why we still make language and art to describe everyday phenomena.

The Christophers - This felt like a novel. I mean that positively, I think. It’s about an aging artist who, though talented, isn’t great to the people around him, particularly his adult children. Uninterested in emotional reconciliation, said children hatch a plan to secure their financial futures by hiring an artist friend who’s excellent at forgery. They task her with completing a series of elusive paintings called “The Christophers.” Things go from there. It was fine!

Sentimental Value - This film is by the same director who did The Worst Person In The World, another film I really enjoyed. This one is also dealing with father-child stuff, exploring the family dynamic of a father and his daughters in the wake of their mother’s death. He is successful and largely estranged from them. The girls are close, but there are lots of silences in their relationship. It’s restrained but unsubtle and really moving, exploring artmaking and motivation in a way that felt true to life and unglamorous, which I liked. Would recommend.

Eyes Wide Shut - I watched 10 minutes and turned it off. Let me know if I should try again.

Reasonable Doubt - Season four opens with Jax navigating the trauma of her client’s death and her subsequent shooting. It feels like as the show progresses it’s creating increasingly absurd storylines, which proves my point that season one shot itself in the foot by making Michael Ealy a maniac. It could’ve easily been Love Life meets Scandal but instead it’s ridiculous. I’ll be watching it until the show is over.

Truffle Hunters - I loved this documentary about the truffle hunting industry in Piedmont, Italy, which is mostly held up by a group of aging men and their dogs. It’s beautifully shot and well-crafted and calm, somehow? It does a good job of illustrating the evolution of a niche industry, which is impacted by the macro conditions we all deal with. I’m always thinking of how to do that in my work so this helped me to consider that.

Carrie - Good until it wasn’t! To its credit, there are some really interesting characters and relational dynamics but the ending left me disappointed.

It Was Just An Accident - I loved the premise of this: A mechanic is stunned when the man he believes tortured him when he was a political prisoner walks into his shop after his car breaks down. It’s a stunning exploration of the longtail of trauma and the ordinariness of evil. I loved it!

Sacrifice - I don’t know what I watched. Later in the month I watched Midsommar, which felt like a much more cogent attempt than whatever this was.

You Can See Everything - I went to see this in the middle of the day on a weekday, and the theater was a third full, a testament to its popularity. I was never into Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos lore. I never watched Bad Blood or read the book. I’m generally disinterested in grifting white women. The most interesting person in Anna Delvey’s story for me was the Black girl who worked at the hotel. That said, I was excited to watch the film because I’m interested in Nathan Fielder, who manages to use film as an investigative tool, the subject his own questions and curiosities pursued to a rigorous degree. In this way, he reminds me of a novelist. I went in with high expectations, and by the hour-and-a-half mark I thought, give him the Oscar; all of my hopes exceeded. I think Fielder is interested in exploring performance and, in that aim, ends up painting an astute portrait of white womanhood and Elizabeth’s command of narrative as it suits whatever role she needs to play. She understands that doe-eyed fawning endears men to her, which she later uses as a vehicle for laundering her reputation, despite clear patterns of deception and malfeasance. She attempts to paint herself as the everywoman, an adoring wife and mother, who never gets annoyed with her controlling husband and only cares about raising her children. She even goes to jail instead of taking a plea deal, suggesting a degree of virtuousness. I don’t think Holmes is totally insincere, as much as she knows artful manipulation requires using recognizable, shared circumstances and emotions and tuning it to the frequency of whoever you need to convince. Fielder is also interested in this phenomenon, and as he gets deeper into Holmes’s life, I think he amplifies the effects of her magnetism by casting himself as someone totally taken in by her charm. Then there’s the matter of Billy, who is essentially the villain. He is brash, drug-addled, and protective of Holmes to the point of suffocating her. There are points where the narrative seems to paint Elizabeth as a victim of his will, given that she never pushes back meaningfully, as if there’s no way she could be totally clued into his tendencies and still choose him. As it becomes clear that she is where she wants to be, the film no longer knows what to do with itself because she doesn’t fit the girlboss role she once inhabited, so in control she defrauded Walgreens. This new character is what’s needed for this phase of her life, docile but capable, relegated to the background, though, as always, she’s the star of the show.

The Avatar Seven Havens - I’m a longtime ATLA fan, so I was very excited about Seven Havens, which takes place 250 years in the future and follows Pavi and Nisha, nine-year-old twin Avatars who are hiding their powers from the world. Following Korra’s destruction of Republic City and the world more broadly, the Avatar is now viewed as evil, rather than the beloved helper of generations past. The fact that Korra hate is now canonized is annoying to me, but whatever. In Seven Havens, the benders live together in cities, where they are conscripted into an army called The Brigade and work for the government. I liked this evolution, where bending is treated as a utility and traps the characters rather than freeing them or giving them an advantage over non-benders. Because Pavi and Nisha are so young, there’s lots of narrative ground for the series to cover—fingers crossed we get lots of seasons.

Avatar Aang - I also watched the Avatar Aang movie, which came out this summer. It was fire. Everyone is grown and fine. The animation is stunning. We get to see Aang as an adult Avatar which I loved—a welcome return to one of my favorite worlds.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am - While watching Youtube I stumbled onto Pieces I Am, the Toni Morrison documentary. I’ve long-avoided it because she’d passed by the time I wanted to watch it and the whole ordeal still made me sad. It chronicles her career and is spliced with Morrison talking about her trajectory along with people who knew her and loved her work like Sonia Sanchez and Walter Mosley. There were so many lines that are burned into my brain like Farah Griffin saying, “she is the emancipation proclamation of the English language. If there’s life on mars they’re reading Toni Morrison,” which is totally true. I picked up Paradise almost immediately after.

War - War is about a celebrity couple embroiled in a high profile divorce. The show follows their various legal teams as they lie and scheme to get the best result for their clients. Despite the interesting premise it often falls flat, which is disappointing. I’ll still watch it until the end.

Midsommar - I finally got around to watching this because it’s currently streaming on HBO Max. It’s Ari Aster’s claim to fame, and it was interesting to compare it to Eddington, which I saw a while back. It’s about a group of college students who end up spending a week(end?)—time is nebulous there—in the woods with a Swedish white supremacist cult who pick them off one by one. At the center of this is Florence Pugh, who goes as a last-minute tagalong in an attempt to move through her grief. I thought it was a fascinating movie. Ari Aster is one of the few directors who is interested in making whiteness visible and evident. He racializes his subjects in a way I find interesting and necessary. Too often the project of whiteness is invisibility, and he’s invested in making it plain, which I find compelling, even though there are points in the work where I think he’s seduced too. In Midsommar, there is little restraint in depicting Black death and mutilated Black bodies, which troubled me. The white deaths in the film are largely voluntary, and the other murders largely happen offscreen, intimated rather than shown. The lone white murder we do see happens to a character the audience is led to believe largely deserves it, so depending on how sympathetic you are to Florence Pugh’s plight, it’s gratifying rather than indulgent, like seeing a Black man filleted and hung by his back or a foot turned upside down in a garden like a wooden stake. It’s interesting!

Lupin - Four seasons into Lupin and it’s getting increasingly ridiculous. At this point the man is applying a mustache with eyeliner and people are none the wiser. Still, I’m locked in.

Wish List

Expense Report

Thanks for reading! Until next time.