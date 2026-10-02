I know I’ve been commenting on the passage of time this entire year with a tinge of surprise, surprise that maybe feels silly because I was present for the thing I’m commenting on, but I can’t believe it’s October already. September was eventful in all the good ways. I did a lot and saw a lot of people. I feel myself slowing down though. I took almost three weeks off from work and maintained a schedule that would make an onlooker think the opposite. I got sick during fashion week and skipped lots of events but I still went to plenty. I had a birthday, went to birthdays. I had a great time, but I need to carve out some real space for stillness, which I’m actively resisting because I like to go to the things and see the people and spend the time, but half the work of being responsible for oneself is to attend to your needs so it’s possible to enjoy the things you like to do. Or at least that’s how I’m going to get myself to reserve one day a week for not going to events or having drinks with a friend or taking a meeting that can be pushed to the next day. I’ll report back in November (November?!) if that worked.

As for announcements, I reviewed Deesha Philyaw’s debut novel The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman for the New York Times. Here’s a gift link if you’d like to read it.

Okay! Onto the post.

My friend Kim, who I took on a book date a while back, invited me to a lunch for a protein soft serve brand she’s working with, Sworl. The address for the event was a nondescript building off Canal St, which I assumed was a loft situation with massive windows and original flooring. I was correct. What I was not expecting was that it was five flights up or that it was a residential building too. I assumed the event was on the first floor (they often are) but that was actually someone’s apartment, which I found out because I rang the doorbell. This would’ve only been mildly embarrassing but the video doorbell was precariously placed so when I pressed it, it fell off the wall and was hanging by its wires. Of course I tried to put it back, which covered the camera because I was sort of palming it to readjust it, making it seem like I was trying to get into their apartment and also hide my identity. That happened on the first flight, so my march had only just begun. Once I got upstairs I told this story to every person who would listen, maybe in an attempt to rehome my anxiety, maybe because I needed someone to vouch for me if a woman in the building reported an attempted break-in. Either way, people told me it would be fine.

Last year, Lacey and I made the respective cross-country trips for each other’s birthdays as long-distance best friends do. This year, we did calls and gifts and agreed to alternate future years so on an even year I’d go out to LA and on an odd year she’ll come to New York. I wanted to get her a really nice gift so I teamed up with one of her other East Coast best friends to send her super nice flowers (we went with Giana Guizar, an incredible LA-based florist) and a gift card for a massage at Spencer’s, which she loved.

Hunter and I went to an iS Clinical event at Altar, a newly opened bathhouse in Flatiron, tucked next to all the other nice-looking newly opened bathhouses in Flatiron. The space is stunning. Everything feels deeply sexy in there, from the dim, moody lighting to the James Turrell-like skylight to the plush couches. I enjoyed the sauna the most. Every few minutes our guides would place scented spheres on the rocks and then waft the scent around the room with a towel. The closest I would get to this in the ensuing weeks was Vicks shower tablets, which helped to clear up my clogged sinuses but did not have the same calming effect. iS Clinical sent us home with a gift bag, which included the newly launched toner, which I haven’t tried yet, and the Daily Dynamic Hydrator moisturizer, which I have tried on account of misplacing my holy grail Aestura (it’s in a bag somewhere so I refuse to buy another!). The moisturizer is incredible, which I hate to admit because it’s expensive. That said, my skin looks very good.

I went to the US Open three times this year, which was the perfect way to cap off my summer. The first time, I bought tickets to see Tiafoe, a favorite, and made a date night of it with C. We got great seats for a Liberty game amount of money, which was nice because the Open is notoriously expensive. A few days later I went with Dove and I got to see Coco play, which was incredible. The last time I went with La Roche Posay and saw Ben Shelton. He’s an electric player and so fun to watch. I’ve been a casual fan of tennis for a while, and by that I mean I’m rooting for everybody Black, but this go round made me really excited about the sport. I even watched a couple matches at home, including that epic Tiafoe v. Michelson match, which kind of made me a Michelson fan too. I’m very excited for next year.

I got a lot of texts from friends about the Hinge campaign I did earlier in the summer because the brand put ads up for it around the city. I mentioned this last month but the messages have continued, which I love very much. I also visited the big billboard in Greenpoint/Williamsburg and took a photo in front of it. C, Allie and I made an afternoon of visiting the billboard so we also went to lunch at Antidote (best duck fried rice in the city probably) and Muji where I bought a couple pens and translucent Post-it notes.

And now, a short, miraculous story about an entryway bench. Last FF, I mentioned that I was getting rid of the console table I’ve had since college. I decided I wanted a bench to go there instead. My criteria was upholstered with no wood accents because there was already a lot of wood happening in that area. A quick Google surfaced this bench from ABC Home, which I quickly fell in love with and decided I needed to have. I started considering things I could sell to acquire it, including my plasma. I was browsing on Facebook Marketplace a few minutes later and it popped up in mint condition for a fraction of the price. I went out later that night and spent most of my time in the club begging the seller to let me pick it up the following morning and he agreed! The bench is now in my entryway and she looks great. I still can’t believe it.

I got an email from my Grandma Sarah, a devoted reader of this newsletter, to say that she’s been busy lately and hasn’t been keeping up with sends but is very proud of me and glad I continue to write. Made my year.

I also got a PR package from Loonen with both still and sparkling water, which I’ve been enjoying more than I probably should.

Lacey came into town for the premiere of her show Neagley, which she writes and co-produces. I was meant to leave for DC the same day she landed but pushed back my trip so I could spend the day with my girl. We got up bright and early and went to Clinton Baking Co. and then went to McNally Jackson where we bought books and talked for hours and hours. I dropped her off at her hotel mid-afternoon and then she came over to the house that night and we watched a movie. I wish we could’ve spent a million more hours together.

The next morning I hopped on Amtrak to go to DC to take care of my sister, who’d recently had surgery. She was out of the woods by the time I arrived so it was mostly me driving her to and from follow up appointments and us laying around and watching documentaries like we did when we were kids.

I was back by that Friday to celebrate Madison U. and her best friend, Olivia, who I also adore. They had a joint birthday party at Madison’s new place that spanned the main floor and the backyard. The wine was yummy, the cake was gorgeous, and the music kept us moving throughout the night. Best time!

The following Saturday we celebrated Alex’s birthday. The theme was date night so all 20–something of us dressed up as if we were going on a date with the birthday girl. I wore a white top that cut high on my hip and a skort, which is much more revealing than anything I’d usually put on but I wanted to honor the theme. We started with a happy hour at Alex’s where we toasted to her new year and then walked to Daphne’s a couple blocks away. When we arrived, the staff greeted us with a magnum of champagne and then we settled in for dinner, taking over the back half of the restaurant. It was a beautiful night celebrating one of my favorite people. I wish we could do it all over again.

That Sunday, Camille invited me to the opening ceremony of Alexandria Smith’s piece ‘The Three Graces’. The piece was created for Jupiter Magazine’s architecture issue and is in conversation with June Jordan’s collected poems, Directed by Desire. Now, it’s hanging full scale at The Long Gallery in Harlem, around the corner from The Studio Museum. I got there late and missed most of the talk looking for parking (Harlem on a Sunday post-church is no joke!) but caught the tail end of the conversation. I also got to squeeze Camille and tell her I adore her, my main reason for going anywhere she invites me. I ran into so many people I adore too, like Tari, who I haven’t seen since Chicago, and Isata and Jessica Lynne. Isata was planning to stop by the Studio Museum after so I tagged along. We arrived just in time for a talk about Kapwani Kiwanga’s incredible wall-length piece Bleed, which hangs in the museum and is on view until April of next year. She was in conversation with Imani Perry, who is so big-brained and eloquent. It was moderated by Yelena Keller, an associate curator at the museum, who asked these open, searching questions that encouraged deep conversation. Afterwards, we walked around the museum, and saw a recent exhibition, Dreams of This Future: The Collection of Peggy Cooper Cafritz, which is on view through the end of February. Peggy Cafritz was an art collector and activist whose collection is an impressive survey of contemporary Black art. Fun fact, my high school is built around the Cafritz mansion in DC, so I spent my adolescence in every part of that building. My favorite room was the living room, which had this incredible Egyptian mural and a big piano we would often play. I had no idea who the Cafritz’s were when I was a teenager so it was very full circle to learn more about her all these years later. In a wild turn of events, while we were looking at art, in walks Coco Gauff and her family. I played it very cool but I was definitely starstruck. She’s taller in real life.

Fashion week was fine. I went to a few shows. The glam at Laquan Smith really moved me. Lots of big, bouncy blowouts.

Alex and I’s birthdays are 8 days apart so there’s always a week in between. At some point in that stretch we do an activity together. Last year we went to a Liberty game. This year we spent the afternoon at Moss. We sat in the sauna for a while and floated in the pools. She convinced me to cold plunge for 30 seconds and I swear I could feel the blood pumping in my veins. After, we had lunch upstairs where we toasted with a glass of bubbles. After, we agreed to sauna more often this year.

Not long after I got a little cold, so I spent a few days horizontal hoping it would clear before my birthday. I then got C sick because we didn’t take any precautions which was silly of us because we’ve had more than a decade to do better. Thankfully we were mostly healed by the 20th.

This year was my most intensive birthday beauty prep in recent memory. I got a sew-in, a style I haven’t had since I was 16, dyed my hair and got a fresh set of lashes and nails. I felt beautiful going into my personal new year so it felt very worth it even though it took up most of my week.

I decided I wanted new shoes for my birthday so I went shopping in person with Allie and Sean. I didn’t find anything so we gave up and went to lunch at Fumo in Harlem. When I got home, there were flowers from Lacey waiting and C bought my favorite cookies from Chip. A birthday girl, indeed!

The next day was my birthday. I rented out the back room at Fini and did pizza making with 20 of my closest people. C put baby pictures of me around the room and Nicole made gorgeous floral arrangements with species I’ve been loving lately. We drank so much wine and decorated pizzas and danced until they kicked us out. After, a smaller group of us who still wanted to hang headed to Saint James for Aretha and Luther vinyl night, an event so perfectly suited to my taste I could’ve designed it myself. It was the first birthday in a long while without my long-distance best friends and I was really moved by the way my local friend group has taken shape in the past few years. I felt deeply loved and thoroughly celebrated and woke up wishing I could start the day again from the top.

Scribner invited me to lunch with their Spring 2027 authors at Butter (I was a big Gossip Girl head as a teen so eating there was a pretty big deal). Kiese Laymon, Stephanie Danler, and Ronald Lee Robertson, are all publishing exciting books in early 2027 which I’m excited to read. Goliath by Ronald Lee Robertson

Good, God by Kiese Laymon

Smog by Stephanie Danler

During lunch, Ron cited the writers Graham Greene and James Salter as inspirations so I decided to buy books by both to see why.

I often say I have dual New York and DMV citizenship, so I was excited when Brit threw another installment of her DMV and friends party. It’s a mix of DC and Baltimore music along with some New York sounds. They also source proper crab cakes from Maryland so I almost cried when I had one. I’ve eaten many disappointing crab cakes in New York so I couldn’t believe that I was eating a very good one within five miles of my apartment. Jade and Nicole met us at the end of the night and we ended up at The Commodore, where we ate french fries and drank half a cocktail before calling it a night.

I had a perfectly lowkey weekend where I worked out, cleaned my apartment, and watched TV. I need at least two of these a month.

I went to the Liberty game with Pinterest thanks to my ex-work wife Nikita, where I discovered that the Key Club has very good soft serve and oatmeal raisin cookies. I got to sit courtside for the warmup portion, which meant seeing Angel Reese up close. She is so stunning in real life. Also taller than I realized. I also ran into Hunter and Peyton, which was a highlight, and made friends with some of the other writers in the group. We’re already planning to get drinks soon.

The next day, Alex and I met up in Williamsburg to exchange birthday gifts, cards and books we wrote inscriptions in. I bought her Directed by Desire by June Jordan and she bought me Paradiso 17 by Hannah Lillith Assadi, which she heard was good. We wrote in each other’s books while eating Caesar salads at Sunday in Brooklyn and drinking a glass of white (the wine was good, the salad was too wet). After, we went glasses shopping for Alex and she found some frames I’m obsessed with.

My high school friend Courtney was in town for Climate Week so we caught up over lunch at Colonia Verde. The shrimp burrito was lifechanging, so much so we each ordered another.

The Brooklyn Public Library invited me to their Greg Tate panel which was a real treat. It started with a performance by the band Greg Tate founded, Burnt Sugar, followed by a discussion between Arthur Jafa, Dream Hampton, Questlove and Jelani Cobb. It was really moving to hear them talk about someone they loved, who was erudite and sharp and so generous with his time and resources. It was so obvious to me how loved he was, not just his work but him as a person. The stories they told were insane—there was one about Dream, Greg and Biggie watching a movie in a lecture hall at NYU that was hard to wrap my mind around as a true thing that happened because that’s a lot of star power in a single sentence. It got me thinking about what it means to be a writer with lasting impact and how one uses whatever influence they have to help others. Everyone attested to his generosity—at one point, either Arthur or Dream asked how many people in the room were personally supported by Greg in their work and at least 20 hands went up. Another point well-made, his influence on a generation of Black critics writing about Black work. Jelani Cobb is on the board of the Pulitzer and said that when he was appointed into his position, one of his first orders of business was to work toward awarding Greg Tate a posthumous Pulitzer. To do this, he went through a list of people who’d won the Pulitzer that cited Tate’s work as a primary influence on theirs. It’s kind of nuts when you think about what he did and what he continues to do. I’m eternally grateful for his words and example.

Post-birthday and post-summer, I’ve recommitted to working out. I’ve fallen off badly, barely maintaining my two-day-a-week minimum, which is only dragging me further from my goal of being the strongest woman in the world. My goal is four days of lifting, which I managed to accomplish in the last week of the month, so I think I’m off to a decent start.