August was a lazy month, so much so that I looked up, realized it was September and essentially went back to sleep, hence the later-than-usual newsletter. After a couple months of being very outside I slowed way down and spent most of the month milling around my apartment doing home projects I’ve been putting off for the better part of a year. I got a new shoe cabinet on Marketplace for a pittance and swapped out the console table I’ve had in the entryway since we moved in. It’s the last piece from our college-era house in Jamaica Estates. In some ways it marks growing up more concretely than any birthday I’ve had in the past five years. Speaking of birthdays, September is my birthday month and I’m excited because I’ve already planned the event and invited all the friends. I am not like the Virgos they talk about in the infographics and memes, ultra-organized and exacting. My strictness comes out in a different way—I’m critical and analytical. I think ten times, speak once and think about that interaction before I fall asleep that night, especially if I’m talking to someone new. So, anxiety. But my eloquence is a result of repetition, both internally and with my closest people. I repeat myself often and have versions of the same conversation with different people because I’m trying to figure out how the words land or how I feel about something, like editing in real time. And don’t let my feelings get hurt or a new drama subsume me, then I’ll start working through thoughts with everyone I love. It’s even worse when I’m working on something I care about. Everyone I’ve had dinner with over the past year or so has been subjected to the novel in one way or another. They say they’re excited about it, I wonder if they really mean it. That’s probably a Virgo thing too.

Anyway, onto the post!

Notes from August

My friend Siraad recently gave birth (and launched a gorgeous Substack about motherhood!). I’ve been so excited to meet her daughter since she arrived earlier this year, which happened at the top of the month. We caught her and her partner right before they flew back to LA—the best ten-ish minutes of my month!

Brendon and I were on a podcast together last month and at the end promised to get dinner. Dinner happened! We went to Raf’s, where we split corn ravioli pasta and ragu and discussed novels we like (I emphatically recommended Another Country) and our patois fluency.

Later that week, I had an impromptu dinner and brainstorm date with Adrienne and Hannah. They are some of my favorite people to think through things with and so I was grateful when one of us (I can’t remember who) hit the group chat and said we should have a big picture talk about the future and the hang out materialized the next day.

I went on two book dates this month, more about that soon! But one thing I can say, while I was on one of them, I ran into Tamara, my friend who moved to Brazil. We quickly caught up and I bought the book she’d come to the bookstore for, Performances of Spiral Time by Leda Maria Martins. It explores the idea of nonlinear time, grounded in African and African diasporic experiences of the passing of time. I’m newly interested in spiralism thanks to my book date with Doreen, and am excited to read this and the Franketienne book she mentioned during our book date soon.

I had dinner with Isata at Noury. I’m not a sushi girl but I’m working on being more adventurous with food. I had some wagyu I really liked and the wine was incredible. The best part though was the company. We’re newer friends but she’s someone I have a good feeling about so it was nice to spend some one-on-one time together and talk about the things animating our lives.

I’ve lived a reasonable distance from the Noguchi museum for nearly a decade and never visited, though I’ve been meaning to. That changed a few weeks ago when Carrie and I went during a summer Friday. It was incredible and I wish I’d gone sooner. It’s very cool to see how committed Noguchi was to creating public works of art. I’m sad he never many parks he designed never came to fruition (Robert Moses is a grade A hater). I was also inspired by his willingness to continue his pursuit in spite of rejection—he might as well be a writer with how often he heard the word no.

Later that night I met up with Yaminah at Rhodora. I got the jade cash, which has become my favorite cocktail despite containing things I wouldn’t drink individually, namely matcha and mezcal. Afterward we went to Farmer in the Deli, which I’ve never been to despite it being an iconic institution. To end the night, we went to Insomnia cookies. I got the oatmeal raisin and she got the peanut butter cookies, which she is now obsessed with (and blames me for).

That Sunday, C and I headed to a book launch in Jersey. Nicole’s best friend’s mom Carmen wrote a children’s book called A Night For The Rice Carriers, which is about the tradition of enslaved people carrying rice grains in their hair. It was a gorgeous event. Nicole did the florals for the event and those were gorgeous too. I’m excited to buy the book for the little people in my life.

I had a sort of blind-date lunch with a writer. We were set up by a mutual friend who thought we’d get along (they were right!). I think people should do more of this matchmaking generally and I try to do it for other people when I’m asked to. Anyway, we went to Hupo in Long Island City which is a lowkey but very good spot that I like to go to for lunch, especially if I’m not trying to spend lots of money. During lunch we talked about Shifters, which we’d both seen a few weeks before. It led to me going on and on about how work feels increasingly dishonest because we’re using our imagined, idealized selves to punish our real selves. I don’t think this a novel concept by any means but social media exacerbates this, in that, you are allowed to strive for an idealized self and in some cases convince lots of people to believe in that performance. There’s also this strange phenomenon of knowing things about people you haven’t met in real life as a byproduct of that performance and then having to reconcile that with their real self when you do meet them eventually. This connected to Shifters for me because the love between them felt too neat and devoid of sticky conflict, like the brand-safe version of the real thing.

I was on a Hinge x Dazed Panel to celebrate the No Ordinary Love audiobook. I love talking about love and Hunter was an excellent moderator so I had a great time.

I spent a weekend at Bloom Farm, a regenerative farm started by an ex-Googler named Sam. It’s in Oley, Pennsylvania, which apparently means bowl in Pennsylvania Dutch (it’s in a valley). I brought nine books for two days and only picked up one, The Disappearers. I ate so well thanks to chef Chris and the entire team. I had peaches with black walnut oil (divine), tiny, sweet black grapes, cantaloupe sorbet, bread and butter I can’t stop thinking about, and drank turmeric ginger tea. They also have this body wash in the bathrooms that I can’t stop thinking about. farm itself is incredible. It’s deeply committed to hyper-local sustainability and many of the animals they have on their property are rescues who needed a home. There’s an alpaca named Meadow who I might’ve become best friends with. There was yoga twice a day, led by some incredible instructors from Sky Ting (shoutout Rochelle and Charlotte!), a pottery wheel we got to mess around on, a sauna and a cold plunge. I hope to go back one day soon.

My childhood best friend Mia was in town with her friend so we all hung out the day I got back. She’s very into astrology so I explained the characters and she assigned them zodiac signs, which I wrote on the back of receipt paper.

Had a perfect dinner with Sasha, Alex and Asmeret at Roman’s. The chicken diavolo will always do it for me.

The Hinge campaign went up so I received lots of texts from friends, old and new, who spotted it in the wild. It made my day every time! The coolest one was maybe from my middle school classmate who said he’s sure I made my mom proud.

Madison U’s birthday was on the 12th so we all gathered at her new place in Fort Greene, where we ate paella her husband made and sang and laughed late into the night. Madison has been one of the unexpected joys of my life. We met at a panel she was on seven-ish years ago (hosted by Siraad!) and became close after I emailed her to see if she had any writing work I could take on. At that time she was running an incredible creative agency, UC, and I’d recently been laid off from Nylon. I didn’t expect to gain a close friend but here we are, many birthdays, two weddings, sleepovers and a trip to Ghana later, still laughing until our stomachs hurt, me a little amazed that the universe put us together.

I moderated a panel at the Brooklyn Public Library. The topic was what makes a New York summer. We were invited to bring a piece of art that encapsulates the feeling. I picked the Mr. Softee song, which I have a sort of Pavlovian reaction to, and Amerie’s “Why Don’t We Fall In Love,” which feels sacreligious to play if the temperature is under 81 degrees.

Jade and Nicole came over to watch the Love Island finale but a day early, thanks to C misremembering the day and none of us bothering to double check. We almost went the whole night without figuring this out. We even made up a drinking game and stopped for liquor on the way home. It wasn’t until we turned on the TV that we realized it came out the following day. We ended up watching a Brazilian reality show on Netflix and hanging out past our bedtimes. A successful date night either way.

On the last day of the month, I picked up a print from the local framers that I dropped off last August. This is totally my fault. I put the order in and then forgot about it. I went in and sheepishly told the man who runs it that I dropped it off a very long time ago, fully expecting it to be long gone. He asked, what year?, and flicked through a few frames before handing me my order. It looks incredible. I will definitely be back, hopefully with less time in between.

Reading

The Disappearers by Marlon James

The bulk of my month was devoted to reading The Disappearers by Marlon James. It’s an incredible novel, one that I think is best read with little information going in. It follows a cast of gay men staging a play in 80s-era Kingston, Jamaica where violence toward gay people is a quotidian part of life. This suffuses the novel with a charged atmosphere, any moment could mark a sharp turn. I won’t say much more because I reviewed it for Vulture but I’d definitely recommend!

Good Morning Means I Love You by Kendra Allen

I ended up abandoning this about halfway through for The Disappearers but I’ll likely pick it back up before end of year. It follows a woman who is struggling with postpartum and trying to reintegrate into her family after trauma compels her to abandon them shortly after her child is born. What’s compelling to me about this is the resistance to the standard of motherhood, which often glorifies self sacrifice to the point of neglect. Suffering is treated as evidence of resilience and everything endured in service of caring for your child is worth it in the end. The novel disrupts this idea by asking what motherhood means when you’ve removed yourself from that role for a period of time. What’s it like to find your way back to the children you’ve left? It’s a narrative I rarely see but one that has long-existed. Mothers have been separated from their children during early life for a myriad of reasons and I think this novel does a good job of tracing the emotional journey of that experience.

Watching

Furious - Like everyone else, I’m watching Furious, a show about a female serial killer who’s kind of a robinhood figure. The show explores the gap between ethics and the law as well as the failure of law enforcement to protect victims of crimes. It’s often the opposite, with systems built to support the powerful often working to that end. I like it generally and agree that Nora is a highlight (the best character imo), though I’m not as obsessed as everyone else.

Diarra from Detroit - I LOVE this show and am so thrilled it’s back for season two. It picks up where season one ended and builds on the world by exploring what happens now that Diarra has gotten what she wanted. What I like most about this show, besides it being hilarious and engaging, is that it’s written for black audiences. There was a moment where a character did something and I said aloud, he’s crazy, then the character says, I know yall think I’m crazy, which made me giggle! The show gets it! This season is a bit campier than season’s past but I’m not mad at it, if anything I’m excited to see it push things a little further into the absurd.

Silo - Another one of my favorites. It’s hard to talk about this without spoiling the rest of the show, so if you’ve never seen it, cover your eyes. At the beginning of season three, Juliette Nichols has returned to the Silo and now she’s mayor, but her memories aren’t all there. The first part of the season explores why as well as how to navigate the meaning of her return. Silo asks if there’s an acceptable amount of deception in the pursuit of coherence and peace. Can honesty have a place in governance? Can the individual be bigger than the whole? The show explores this from various angles and has different answers depending on whose story is being spotlighted. It also brilliantly captures why people may act in heinous ways or justify morally wrong things in pursuit of a bigger goal. My biggest gripe with this season is the “present-day” timeline, which explains how we got the silos in the first place. It moves the show from a philosophical puzzle box that takes place in a post nuclear-winter apocalyptic setting to a post-apocalyptic sci-fi show that’s also a psychological thriller. I like the latter version less.

Ingrid Goes West - This is a film about a woman named Ingrid who moves to LA to become friends with a girl she follows on Instagram. She slowly integrates herself into the woman’s life, which unravels as they get closer and she realizes everything isn’t as it seems. I thought this was okay, but it’s nothing to write home about.

Gimme the Loot - Gimme the Loot is about graffiti artists who want to prove they’re better than rival graffiti artists by tagging an apple that pops up whenever the Mets get a home run. It’s a high stakes tag and would cement them as legends. To get in, they need to come up with $500 to pay off a security guy and get into the stadium. As two broke kids, they have to get creative to do it. The movie follows this pursuit, which takes them all around the city. I liked the characters a lot. Sofia and Malcolm have incredible chemistry, you can tell they care about each other, even when they’re cursing each other out. I also like the way New York is portrayed, it feels kinetic and alive. Would recommend!

The Invite - I’ll start by saying I went into this movie with very high expectations. There was a lot of movie of the year chatter around it, which made it hard for me to enjoy it without evaluating it against that standard. Ultimately I thought it was pretty good. I liked how naturalistic it was and the way it offered a window into a couple’s dynamic without too much explaining. The ending sort of tossed the movie off a cliff for me. I didn’t love the Nanny McPhee thing they had going on and I wanted it to end maybe a minute sooner. All that said I get why people like it.

Married At First Sight - I take back everything I said about Belle and Mecca. He is insane. They all are. Cameron and Michelle are the least insane but only by a hair. They’re deeply annoying if only because as the only functioning couple they’re high and mighty about it which is something that most couples have the good sense to do in private. The one thing I really disliked about this season was the “truthtelling” sessions the group had where they were encouraged to lay into each other for the sake of honesty. It reminded me a lot of Synanon’s The Game, which…we know how that ended up.

Monsters of God - Monsters of God is the third documentary by Eric Goode, who also did Chimp Crazy and Tiger King. Monsters of God rounds out the triptych, exploring the illegal reptile industry. It’s the least fun of the three. Goode plays it straighter with this one, focusing on the legality moreso than the characters behind the trade. It was also more informational. It was interesting to hear from the people who essentially founded the reptiles-as-pets movement in the States and how it’s spiraled into a much bigger thing than they can control.

The Audacity - This AMC show came out a bit ago but was recently released on Netflix. I liked it! It takes aim at Silicon Valley and follows a tech founder and his psychologist who resents him, but relies on him. I really like the writing and structure of the show. The way they handle information is inspiring to me as I’m always thinking about how to tell a good story. Generally I’d recommend it, especially if the phrase “Big Little Lies meets Succession” peaks your curiosity.

Beauty Shop - I rewatched this masterpiece recently and was happy to see it holds up. Queen Latifah also looks incredible, which isn’t surprising but must be mentioned.

Wish List

Expense Report

Until next time!