Extracurricular

Extracurricular

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Anita Wright's avatar
Anita Wright
Sep 10

Reading your newsletter is like drinking a cool glass of water!! Also this made me miss living in Fort Greene 🥹🩷

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Ariana's avatar
Ariana
Sep 11

Just another note of appreciation for these monthly recaps and I'd lovee to know more of your Shifters thoughts. I really liked it but always enjoy reading your critiques

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