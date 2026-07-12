Extracurricular

Extracurricular

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Jet T.'s avatar
Jet T.
2h

i always come to FF, to a) learn a thing, b) the find a media, c) to feel valid in my tv/film choices d) be reminded of of the honor that i get to know the brilliance that is TDH🖤

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