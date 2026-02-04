Extracurricular

Extracurricular

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mbiye Kasonga's avatar
Mbiye Kasonga
Feb 4

You said you had nothing poetic to say and then gave me the most beautiful, hopeful sentences I’ve read in weeks. ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply
TéLor 🌙's avatar
TéLor 🌙
Feb 4Edited

Yes, come to Detroit & hustle with us lol! Soon as I read hustle I squinted like "are my people nearby?!" 😂 Your friend gotta teach you to ballroom before you get here too

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tembe Denton-Hurst · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture