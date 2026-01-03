Extracurricular

Extracurricular

Jet T.
2hEdited

can u intro tembe might be the name of my next substack. also you are mah fave. 🖤

Rose
8h

I just discovered you through the podcast you did in 2023 with Kendra and I'm so happy to see you continuing to create! I especially loved the passage about your friend Alex and how you love that she is well-loved. It reminded me of one of my dear friends, for whom I am very grateful. I really like this practice of writing down the bright bits from a month and your honesty about the anxiety of this time of year (something about the cold and the darkness perhaps) and I just wanted to send some good vibes and the knowledge that this stranger on the internet read and appreciated your work!

1 more comment...

