September was busy and beautiful and anxiety-inducing. I turned 30, which feels the same as 29 except I’m newly committed to saying exactly what I mean. I think 30 gives me permission, which, like all intellectual tricks and methods of self-deception, I’ve had the entire time. I spent the last few months of my 20s mourning them, not that I would no longer be in them necessarily—though I loved being in my late 20s—but watching the collective priority shifts that come with it. But then 30 came, and I ended up feeling optimistic and curious. More than that though, I felt grateful. To all of the versions of me that got me here and the people who journeyed with me along the way. I entered this decade knowing that I’m loved and that that love has freed me to do any and everything. It’s beautiful.

Anyway—onto the post!

I spent the first day of September in LA. Noor drove out to Palm Springs for Lacey’s birthday so we drove back with her, taking the long way down. By that I mean we stopped at Desert Mills, an outlet mall with cheap Ganni and reasonably priced Loewe. It’s basically the west coast version of Woodbury Common. I generally dislike this drive, mostly because I don’t like large objects (open bodies of water, massive mountain ranges, windmills up close). It wasn’t so bad though, because we had deep chat the entire way. Then we stopped for In N Out, which Noor insisted we try (overhyped!). I have to admit though, as we got closer to LA, I started to see the appeal. The mohair-looking hills, the palm trees, and as the city slowly came into focus in the distance I felt a little thrill.. Once we got into the city we hung out at Noor’s very cute apartment before heading to Lacey’s for a little game night before getting on a red-eye. It was a perfect day and made me want to go back (not too soon though!)

The following week, I went to dinner with Alex and her best friend at Karasu, a speakeasy restaurant in Fort Greene. Alex bullied me into trying cold noodles (never again) and we sipped wine and ate karaage. Toward the end of dinner, Alena joined us and then we went to a wine bar just minutes before it closed and split a bottle of orange wine.

That same week, C bought me flowers to kick off the birthday month.

Nace came to visit for a bit because she had a break from work. As always, it drove me crazy, but, predictably, I was sad when she left.

Taszie did a school assignment where she had to name someone she admired and she listed me as one of the three people (the other two were our siblings). It made my month, if not my year.

Madison has decided her birthday is in September now (I get it, it’s the best birthday month!), so we celebrated with dinner at Cervo’s and wine at Sauced. Madison is an expert at curating and connecting her people, so every event she had feels like a reunion with old friends.

Then it was Alex’s birthday (so many Virgos) and the same sentiment applies. Both of them are incredible community builders and I’ve yet to meet a loved one of theirs that I didn’t also adore. They keep good people around them. Alex rented out Milly’s, a bar in Bed Stuy, and filled it with the coolest people in Brooklyn and beyond. The drinks were incredible, the sliders something I’m still missing and the highlight of the night was her aunt (who came in from Canada!) praying over all of us.

Juicy J, of “Thinking With My Dick” fame, dropped a jazz album with Endea Owens, and it’s really good. I’ve been listening to it on repeat, specifically “I Miss You PJ,” which reminds me a little of Miles Davis. Other notable tracks: “Detroit Red Vibes” and “I’ll Tap Dance For Your Love”

On the topic of jazz albums, I’ve been listening to the new Destin Conrad album, wHIMSY and it’s incredible. I typically start it from the top and let it play through.

I’ve been putting my phone elsewhere after 9:30PM and my sleep has improved so much as a result. I also don’t let myself pick it up until after 9AM, which helps me to spend some time with myself before minding other people’s business.

Camille was in town from Chicago for a bit and she invited me to the launch of Sasha Bonet’s book The Water Bearers at The Strand. The book is about black mothers and daughters, which is a topic I’ve been waiting for us to get into as a collective. I think this book will push that forward. The room was a who’s who of the Black literary scene. I ran into so many writers I admire, including Jessica Lynne and Tarisai Ngangura. Doreen St. Felix moderated. Should I go on? The highlight of my night though, was running into Jet. The Strand is our spot, it’s where we had our first date, and kicked off our friendship. After, Camille and I headed to dinner at Ruby’s with friends of hers and the book’s after party at WSA, where the sparsely decorated room, soaked in blue light, had the distinct feel of a Hype Williams movie turned down a few notches. Niara was DJing, so the music was pitch-perfect. I loved it. I want Hype to make another movie. If I ever make a movie, I’m asking him to light it. There’s no other way. I also ran into Yaminah and we had some quick chat before I hopped in a car home. Camille and I

Alex took me to a Liberty game as an early birthday gift, but it felt like our celebration because our birthdays are a week apart. It was so much fun even though our girls played incredibly poorly.

C and I went to see The Brother’s Size, a play by Tarrell Alvin McCraney, whose work I adore (he also wrote High Flying Bird and co-wrote Moonlight). It’s about a family adjusting to life after incarceration, grappling with questions of freedom, flight, and what it means to be your brother’s keeper. I cried.

Noor was the first friend to land for the birthday weekend festivities, so we went to the Hera popup at Frog with her best friend Cameron, a sommelier who’s opening a wine bar on the Bowery called Crybaby. He knows the chef, Jay, so we ate many rounds of chicken thighs on pita and cauliflower and pork smash burgers and drank incredible wine. It was my last meal of 29 and some of the best food I’ve had in the past six months.

The next day was my birthday. I’d originally wanted to do a party, mostly because I’d never done one, but pivoted last minute to a dinner and a movie situation that was so much fun I wish I could do it all again. My main thing was that I wanted to see the sun set on my 20s, so I invited an intimate group for a sunset dinner at Three Peaks on Governor’s Island, a hotel that’s mostly glamping tents and looks out at the Statue of the Liberty. They put us in a private tent and served us this incredible prix-fixe menu (I’m still thinking about the shrimp). Afterwards, we headed to Miss Barb’s in Flatbush for a private screening of Bringing Down the House, one of my favorite movies of all time. I was raised in Flatbush so it was a sort of homecoming too, which felt sacred and right. I was fully ready to go home after the screening but my little sister insisted on us going out. I’m glad we did. I ended up dancing drunk off my ass, until 3AM at one of the lounges on the block and singing at the top of my lungs. The next day, my dad drove up with my stepmom and my little sister and we had lunch with everyone who was still in town. It felt nostalgic, because I was seated at a table with friends I’ve had since high school, splitting food with my dad like I always do. But it was so rooted in the present, because next to me, my baby sister is playing slide with my wife and my dad is asking me what I want to drink (a French 75, if you’re curious).

That Monday was C and I’s wedding anniversary (time flies!). We spent it with our couple friends, Jade and Nicole. We did dinner at Le Crocodile, my favorite spot for roast chicken and french fries and then drinks at Bar Madonna. Proud of us for staying up past our bedtime.

I took the following week off work, but somehow I still had a lot to do. I visited James Cohan to do something fun (more on this soon) where I encountered a bookshelf situation I want to replicate in the apartment, got a facial with Medik8 which introduced me Edyta, an icon, moderated a talk with Erika Veurink at Warby Parker to celebrate the release of her book Exit Lane and then headed up to University of Albany for the Albany Book Festival, where I talked about the politics of beauty, specifically nails, with Chantal Fernandez, who co-wrote Selling Sexy: Victoria’s Secret and the Unraveling of an American Icon. That same day, we drove back from Albany to celebrate O’s birthday at xGolf in Williamsburg, which was admittedly kind of a vibe. It was a busy week! I didn’t really rest. I think I have to leave the city for that Still thinking about this bookshelf