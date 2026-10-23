This edition of Book Date is free to read thanks to Brooklinen. Scroll to the bottom of this post to see their very soft sheets in situ.

At the tail end of summer I had the incredible luck of spending a couple hours with Edwidge Danticat (an unreal sentence!). She is the author of nine novels, including Krik? Krak!, which was a finalist for the National Book Award. Her most recent Dèy came out in August and also made the NBA longlist. We met at Book Culture on 112th (my favorite one, great sale section), where we talked about the books that inspired her, the contemporary writers she admires, and the anthology that changed her life.

Read about our date, below.

Can you please state your name for the record?

Edwidge Danticat.

Where are you from?

I grew up in Haiti and moved to New York, to Brooklyn, when I was 12.

How did growing up between Brooklyn and Haiti shape you and shape your perspective?

Leaving someplace at age 12 makes you feel a little lighter and a little more mobile. My mom left when I was four, my dad when I was two. It was a very typical migration story where one parent goes first. I stayed with my aunt and uncle in Haiti. When I came to Brooklyn at 12, I started school at Jackie Robinson Intermediate School in Brooklyn and then went to Clara Barton High School for the health profession. Growing up in Brooklyn, especially in a very Caribbean, very African American community, folks from the south, folks from Jamaica, folks from Martinique, it felt like culture was portable because a lot of what folks were carrying with them was their memories, their food, their music, which you could hear very loudly on Flatbush Avenue at any moment in time. Growing up with all of that made me curious and made me really interested in the world. I have really great memories of Saturday mornings especially. Flatbush Avenue had a market vibe because people were going to the laundromat, to church, going to the place where you send money home. It felt like you could be in a market in the Caribbean.

What was your young reading life like?

The first book I remember reading is Madeline. When I was four, my uncle gave me a copy in French. In my home we didn’t have a library, so having a physical book that was mine was amazing. Getting the book made me realize all the stories that were told around me. We had a really big storytelling household. My aunts told stories. My grandmothers told stories. I realized reading was another way of having a story told. I read the book over and over. It felt amazing to be like, oh, I can evoke the story whenever I want. There doesn’t have to be a person there telling it. I thought it was really powerful that it could be yours. My aunt Rezia sold school books in downtown Port au Prince. Every once in a while she would give me one of these French books that she would come across. I remember reading some that had French poems for kids.

I grew up with my cousin and my brother in a house with a lot of kids whose parents were abroad, like me. They read a lot of comics. I remember reading a lot of TinTin with them. I also read Nous Deux. They were still photographs of soap operas, frame by frame, with dialogue on top of them. There was always some love story. I read a lot of those because the older women in my life had them. It was like an adult comic book. When I came to the US, I read a lot of harlequin. The first serious book I read was Maya Angelou’s, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. A few weeks after I got here my dad took me to the Brooklyn Public Library, that main branch and I got a library card. I used to get a lot of books in French, a lot of Haitian writers. One day I saw a cover of I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings. I got it that day and then I got a big dictionary to try to read it. It had a little Black girl and a house on the cover that looked like it might’ve been my grandma’s house in Haiti.

When did you realize that you could participate in writing and create stories yourself?

My brothers and cousins at some point went from reading those comics to trying to make them. They would make little books and try to draw the pictures and I would try to write the stories with them. That’s the first experience I remember. In high school, I wrote for New Youth Connections. Today, it’s called Youth Communication. It’s a paper that’s written by high school students. Now, a lot of young people who write for it are in foster care. Veronica Chambers started there, Rachel Swan. A lot of folks in high school wrote for them. The first thing I wrote for them was about how we celebrate Christmas. It was a special Christmas issue. That experience made me think I can write. I had to leave my high school to go to the office where they were, it was somewhere on 23rd Street. You had to travel to the typewriter, type your story, you wrote it ahead by hand, and then you printed and edited it. There was nothing digital about it. That was really good practice. I did that all through high school. I was super shy in school and people who would never talk to me would come up and say “Oh, nice story.” Even the bullying kids would acknowledge me because they had read something that I’d written in there. I remember realizing, this is the power of words, the power of writing.

Did reading Maya Angelou push your literary interests in a new direction?

Absolutely. A thousand percent. I thought she’s just like me. She’s not with her mother. In her case it was her grandmother. For me it was my aunt and uncle. The literature we read in school was distant. At that point they weren’t teaching Haitian writers. They were teaching French literature even with excerpts. It just felt so far away. I remember when I read the Haitian writers later on and I was reading Maya Angelou, I was like, “Oh, there actually can be people who share your experience to a kind of very concrete emotional detail in literature.” Also because it was by a young girl and close to my age, I felt a burning desire to figure out what happened to this person when they grew up. I thought [Angelou] was so honest. In that book she talked about her abuse. I felt there was a kind of freedom the book had to talk about things that in my family would have been whispered about.

I don’t think I could have written Breath, Eyes, Memory if I hadn’t read that book. I read the book and then I saw her out in the world and she was glorious. There was a part of me that kept thinking, “Did writing the book contribute to that just grandeur that she had?” She seemed so free. I was like, “Oh my God, the book did that.” That made me want to write more. That made me just like, “Oh, the book is magic. It can heal to a certain extent.” When I started writing Breathe, Eyes, Memory, I knew I would say things that might make my mom uncomfortable. I still felt like it’ll be okay because [Angelou] did it and she was fine.

Did you find that that was true? That writing the book made you feel free?

I think so. Writing the book made me feel like I had another avenue through which to experience things. Sometimes you’re in the middle of an experience and you’re like, how am I going to write about this? It makes some things less stressful in a way. I think of that film, Daughters of the Dust, which I love so much. I remember there was a scene with the character Yellow Mary. She said something like, “I put everything in a trunk and then I can revisit it when I want.” In a way, I felt that’s how it is with the writing. Sometimes it’s another way of processing life. It’s not a cure all, it’s not therapy, but it allows you another way of processing emotion.

After Maya, were there other writers that stuck out?

Of course, the Haitian woman writers, like Marie Vieux-Chauvet who wrote a book called Amour, Colere et Folie. She’s one of Haiti’s greatest women writers. That book was hard to find in French for so long. She was about to publish it and it was during the dictatorship. The story goes that someone came to family members of hers and said, “If this book is published, your whole family will be wiped out.” The family had to buy the entire print run. Some time ago it was reissued. There was an iconic Haitian writer, Jacques Roumain, who was translated by Langston Hughes. He translated his work, Masters of the Dew. After the first year or so or so, homesick for Haiti, I would read to go back.

In high school, my second Maya-type awakening was reading Go Tell it On The Mountain. I grew up in church. I was a church gal. I grew up in this family that didn’t hit, but I was always told God’s watching. Sometimes when my dad, he was a deacon in the church, he would say I’m one person, but there’s 900 people in this church. One of them is bound to see on them streets. It just felt so familiar to me, the whole thing. Having those come to Jesus moments of going to the altar. I love that book so much. That was one of those moments of great revelation in literature. That book has so many layers and it’s so beautifully written. It’s like a song in some places.

In high school, there was a book that changed my life literally. I had a teacher, Mr. Casey, who taught an elective African American literature class that was on our lunch hour. One of the big texts for us was Mari Evans, Black Women Writers, It has excerpts, but also introductions. There would be an essay and then it would be a piece that they’d written. Everybody was in that book. There was Toni Morrison, Alice Walker, Nikki Giovanni, Paule Marshall, everybody who would become extraordinarily important in my life as a writer was in that book. That book made me a great believer in anthology because you get a snippet and then you get hungry for the rest.

Are there contemporary writers that excite you?

Pemi Aguda. We met long ago when she was at Michigan. I read an occasional story. I think her stories were really amazing. During the pandemic, she got this fellowship in Miami and I was the mentor, but we could never meet in person. Every once in a while we could meet on Zoom. One time finally we were able to social distance and meet when she was writing this thing called The Suicide Mothers. It has a new title [One Leg On Earth], but I think it’s an incredible book.

There’s also a nonfiction writer, Edna Bonhomme. She just published a memoir called Tending Our Wounds. It’s about so many things, but she lives in Germany and her family’s from Haiti, but she was born in Miami. It’s about her whole journey. Last year she wrote a book called A History of the World in Six Plagues, where she talks about COVID, Ebola, and different things across time.

Then Ibi Zoboi. She’s working on an adult novel now but I feel like her young adult novels are adult.

What does your reading life look like now?

My reading life now is reading to teach. In a way it’s great because it allows me to go through somebody’s entire body of work, which I used to do on my own when I was younger. as a kind of self course With James Baldwin, I’d read all the novels and study as a writer to see how the style changes. I was able to do that this summer with Jamaica Kincaid to prepare for teaching this class. I read some galleys, the work of friends.

What are you reading right now?

The Seer: Toni Morrison Among the Ruins by my colleague, Farah Jasmine Griffin, who wrote Read Until You Understand. It’s a combination of analysis and personal reflection, but also a kind of literary biography of Toni Morrison intercepted by these letters that she writes to Ms. Morrison—I can never say Toni—that are really, really beautiful. It’s short but it’s gorgeous. You might weep at the end.

Who in your life has the best book taste?

Farah Jasmine Griffin. We go for long walks in the park where we talk a lot about books. She has excellent book taste.

Is there one she recommended that still sticks with you?

We talk a lot about Morrison. On a recent walk we talked about A Mercy. I write shorter books, so I also love a short book. The later, close to the end of her life books, the short books are so delightful.

In writing Dèy, are there any books you were thinking about while writing?

I was really, really thinking about The Bridge of San Louis Rey. It’s about five people in Peru. There’s a rope bridge. My husband and daughters are very adventurous people so when we went to Costa Rica, we went over one of those bridges, but in a touristy way, but it gave me a sense of a rope bridge. In this novel, there’s a functional one. It’s on top of this big cliff, and one day the bridge breaks and five people fall in. In The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion says sometimes a tragedy comes out of the ordinary blue sky. She’s talking about 9/11, but it’s kind of like that. These five people just fall inside this. This priest who is near the bridge around the time that they fall, decides that he’s going to do a full on investigation about why them and who they were. The novel goes into their lives. I’m such a huge fan of Our Town, the Thornton Wilder play. It’s this idea of the dead walks among you so that was very intriguing to me. I read it in high school and I’ve read it so many times since. There’s a line from it that’s the epigraph of Dèy. I kept thinking about the way your life can change in an instant, which is the point of it and the investigation that priest keeps doing. He’s thinking, “Is there something in their life that made this happen or is there some connection? Is it random?” A lot of that came up for me when I was writing Dèy. Also Alexander Dumas’s The Black Tulip. There’s a quote from it in the book too where it’s kind of like neglecting flowers is like neglecting God. I read that book so long ago, I was a French literature major in college, and that line just stayed with me. I was writing about flowers, like the magnolia and I went back to the black tulip. It’s written in a very interesting way. Dumas wrote these massive books and a lot of the books were serialized. The Black Tulip is about someone who’s trying to grow a very rare flower in jail. The flower as a central image was in the back of my mind.

How would you describe your reading taste? What kind of books excite you?

I usually go with friends’ recommendations and sometimes if someone is reading in the subway, and seems very into it, I’ll ask, “Oh, what’s that?” Also being a writer and having writer friends, a lot of reading life is reading them. For a long time as a parent, when the kids were younger, I read a lot of what they’re reading for school. I read Animal Farm with them. I remember reading what they assigned when I was in school. We read Carson McCullough’s The Member of a Wedding. There was one teacher who assigned Pat Conroy’s The Lords of Discipline. It was a big hit. My teacher, Mr. Swinson wanted us to compare Lords of Discipline with Lord of the Flies. Now looking back, that was really cool.

Onto the books we picked. Why these?

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

I picked Mrs. Dalloway because when I was talking to Doreen [St. Felix], she mentioned Mrs. Dalloway in terms of Dèy. I haven’t read Mrs. Dalloway in so long. I was reading To the Lighthouse a lot when I was reading, when I wrote Claire of the Sea Light. But when Doreen mentioned that, I read the first line saying Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself. I was like, it’s good that this wasn’t in my mind because I probably would have snuck it in there. My character would’ve probably bought some flowers just to go wink, wink. So it’s good maybe that didn’t happen.

Triage by Claudia Rankine

I saw her do a talk maybe about a year ago here at Columbia. She talked about couches. I didn’t realize what she was writing. I thought she was going to write a book about couches. I can’t wait. Whatever she writes, I’ll read. So when this came out, I was like, oh, I got to read it to find out it’s about more than couches, but I’m very excited to read it. I’ve read everything of hers. I love her sense of experimentation. I love the hybrid nature of her work. From what I’ve been reading about this, I see that it’s broaching fiction and mixing different genres. It’s a book I can also read with class prep because it’s short. I do read long books but it’s hard when you’re teaching.

Taste of a Dream by Casey Douglas

When I was coming in, I saw this. I used to read a lot of Harlequin when I was in high school. This one says it’s a super romance. They have different sub layers of Harlequin. There was even, I don’t know if it was Harlequin, but it was a series of doctors in love. So my friends and I would buy one and pass it around. This one is set in Malaysia, but they all have a very similar cover, very steamy.

What are you thinking deeply about right now?

I think about everything. Certainly about immigration. Recently with the Supreme Court ruling of temporary protected status, thinking about all these folks and their families. I’m thinking about the fact that we live in a country where people are celebrating that immigration agents will now have electric gloves to shock people. I’m thinking about vulnerability. I was talking to someone today who was in Miami who was telling me the streets are empty. There are certain neighborhoods too in Brooklyn where people are just afraid to go out, staying home.

Yeah, it’s so scary. I think it accomplishes another type of goal. There’s a certain degree of, especially in this moment that we’re in, performance and the appearance of things, meaning maybe just as much as removal. Removing people from public life accomplishes the aim and the fear accomplishes the aim sometimes. Obviously they’re not the same, but removing the image of someone that also serves a certain psychic desire, which is -

Erasure.

Erasure, yeah.

It’s like we’re manifesting cruelty. It used to be where there was kind of a fear of outrage at certain images. Now I think they want those in the public. Like you said, people can be afraid. So it’s this deterrent, cruelty, extreme cruelty. So that’s always on my mind. There’s a story where this young woman, I think somewhere in Florida, four people went to church and then they took the parents. This young woman who is now college age and has to raise her siblings basically. I think it’s all these things of course deeply affecting the people as a society, what does it do to all of us? At some point people become desensitized. It’s kind of like one more thing because there’s a flood of things.

What’s your favorite extracurricular activity?

I’m one of those people. I don’t have hobbies. I need some hobbies. I guess walking. And reading. I love reading.

Thanks for reading! And thank you again to Brooklinen for making this edition of Book Date free. So far, I’ve been loving the sheets. I picked the striped percale and they’re perfectly crisp but not at all stiff. I’m excited to keep sleeping on them and want a couple colors for my rotation. Sheet tax, feat. me in my natural habitat, below.