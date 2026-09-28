I’ve been plotting on a book date with LaTonya since we met on Sasha’s rooftop a couple months ago. She’s the author of Woman of Color, Stand in My Window, and The Hair Book, which I’ve gifted many times to the little people in my life. She’s also smart, funny and incredibly cool. I had the pleasure of spending an afternoon at Unnameable with her, where we talked about Sula, desire, and a mutual dislike for small talk. We also got so caught up I forgot to ask her why she picked the book we bought so apologies for that. Usually I stick it below the paywall but sharing it here: Betsey Brown by Ntozake Shange, a coming-of-age novel which neither of us have read.

Read about our date, below.

Can you state your name for the record?

LaTonya Yvette.

What do you do?

I’m a writer. I’m an author. I’m a storyteller. I’m a creative strategist.

Where are you from?

Brooklyn, New York.

How did growing up in Brooklyn shape you?

It taught me how to understand people and how to be in any space and to engage with different communities of people. It taught me to have a level of openness.

What was your young reading life like?

I didn’t read. I would write all day long every day. I was quite quiet. There were two versions of me. I would be really talkative with my sister so I seemed extroverted, but actually was really introverted. Writing allowed me a space to be quite extroverted. Part of my quietness, which I think my family would say is sneaky, is that I would observe. A lot of that was witnessing and then creating stories out of these fragments of things that I picked up. That’s the way I understood words. I used to sit with my sister who was a bibliophile. She still is. I would ask questions about the characters. I wanted her to give me what she thought of the book, I didn’t want to read the book. I felt really bored. I was like, reading is boring. Now I read all the time because I’m doing it for work. I also realized to keep my writing up, I have to read and stay interested and I have to learn new words. But as a kid, I didn’t read. I got read to. It’s interesting to try to remember what your childhood process was. It probably has so much to do with the reason or the way I write now.

Say more about this.

I’ve always identified as an autodidact. I was writing way before I went to school. In school I didn’t like the way they would interject into my voice. I knew very early on the sound of my voice. Maybe that’s neurospicy, but that’s the way I understood words. I would write and then I would read what I wrote. With books, nonfiction books in particular, I like rhythms. I love James Baldwin because of the sentences and the rhythms. I’m always looking for the sound of how a sentence flows. With my work, I like the sound of the words and I like the way a picture is painted. I’m always trying to inform, but I’m looking for the full rhythm of how something feels. A lot of my work is more lyrical. That’s where I lean. The same way someone is writing music or playing music, it’s all about listening. I work with a bunch of musicians and it’s the same. It’s all the same stuff.

What are some books with good rhythm?

Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson. I read it last summer. Toni Morrison is always so good. Home. I love that book. The rhythm of the sentences, I find it so beautiful. Audre Lorde. a lot of her essays. I was always obsessed with those because they would feel like the poetry. Teju Cole’s book Open City. It’s the way that he deals with the sentences. A lot of the book reads like nonfiction, because the narrator is observing. He’s walking through the city, witnessing and paying attention to space. That itself has a rhythm to it. Crying in H Mart. What made the book good is the rhythm. It’s a little bratty, but the beauty of the way she writes still stands. She’s a musician, so she knows how to piece it together in a way that I think it felt like poetry.

Do you read a lot of poetry?

Yes, a lot. The reason I love poetry is because it gives you more room to reinterpret it again and again and again and again and again and again at different points in your life. Quicker, faster than a book. With a book, you have to read the whole thing to get a different interpretation and you definitely have to be at a different point in life. A poem can feel different by the hour, by the day.

Who are your favorite poets?

It’s going to be annoying but Rilke.

What’s the last poem that shapeshifted for you?