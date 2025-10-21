I ended up at Sasha Bonét’s book launch serendipitously. Camille Bacon, the editor of Jupiter Magazine, invited me and because I’ll go anywhere she tells me to, I readily agreed. I left impressed with Sasha’s mind and eager to read her memoir, The Waterbearers, which is both about mothers and daughters and a cultural history of America. Soon after, I slid into her DMs and asked her on a book date. I’m grateful she said yes.

We met up at Liz’s Book Bar in Park Slope, which has excellent wine, plays good music (I was Shazaming the whole time!) and is a good spot to post up and work or read. It’s the perfect way to spend an afternoon with an old friend or a new one. Sasha and I spent a few hours laughing, talking about books and D’Angelo (it was the day he passed and we were shocked and grieving), vowing to do it all again soon. Read about our date, below.

Can you state your name for the record?

.

What do you do?

I’m a writer and a critic.

Where are you from?

Houston, Texas.

How has it shaped you?

Maybe in every way. Houston has this beautiful, thriving Black community that is really special and singular. There’s an understanding of the range of blackness in Houston that I really appreciate. Blackness doesn’t have the limitations it has in other cities. When I go to other cities, I’m like, oh, this is not how Black people behave. I’m happy to come from that place of just a large imagination of how blackness can exist. Houston also has the largest Nigerian population, so there’s this overlapping of cultures. Then of course there’s the water. That holds a lot of memory. You’re moving with it in Houston and I feel like there’s this very thin veil between the living and the other realm. It feels like we’re in communication all the time.

When did you become a reader?

I started reading so young. My mom tells stories about them calling my name looking for me, and I would be in a corner, under a bed behind a curtain. I read a lot in my closet. I was reading before I was talking. That’s how young I was.

What were you reading?

I read a lot of books with horses. I remember being obsessed with cowgirls and Black beauty and these types of books. But I also remember being obsessed with Jane Austen. I also loved the Babysitters Club books. Usually they were books about a bunch of girls banding together for some cause. That was my favorite genre as a kid.

What books shaped you?

I remember when I found the African-American literature section at my library when I was a teenager. I remember this corner shelf. I took one out and I think the first one was an Iyanla Vanzant book. I read that, then I came back and discovered Toni Morrison. I discovered Maya Angelou in that corner. There’s so many more that I’m forgetting. Maybe authors that weren’t as popular as the ones I’m naming. Even Zane and Eric Jerome Dickey. Toni Morrison and Maya Angelou made me feel like there are books about me or about my family. That these lives are worth bearing witness to as well, not just the fantasy books I was reading before.

When you were writing The Waterbearers, what books were you reading?

I read a few books while I was writing. I read Leslie Jamison Splinters, which I really loved. I was reading Sadiya Hartman’s Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments. I was rereading that. Something I always returned to is Hilton Als’s work because he really blurs the line between fiction and nonfiction. He kind of gives me permission to do that. Whenever I need to kind of tap into my courage, I’ll read that and understand I can do anything with these words. I’m not stuck just because I’m writing nonfiction. Maggie Nelson’s work does that for me, like Argonauts and Bluets. All the work I read, especially while I’m writing, is kind of blurring the line between what genre really means. I find genre to be really confining. I can sense that when I tell people my book is a memoir there’s an idea that comes to their mind, but it’s not exactly that.

What are you reading right now?

I’m reading Julian NoiseCat We Survived the Night. It’s nonfiction but it reads like a novel.

It brings in the political aspects of how policy impacts the most vulnerable, marginalized people. You can’t really tell a story about Native American people without talking about policy. I think the same for a Black family story. You can’t talk about it unless you’re talking about politics because it impacts the family home.

How many books did you read last year?

I don’t know, I don’t count my books. I’m always reading something.

Do you have any standout books you read last year?

I reread Tar Baby and what an experience. I love to reread something that I read a while ago. With Morrison, you almost have to reread many times to really get what she’s saying. Tar Baby is one of her most underrated books. It’s happening at this really pivotal time in her life where she’s leaving publishing and becoming a full-time author where she starts calling herself an author. It was in the writing of this book that she was like, oh, I’m actually an author. This is her She’s in between Song of Solomon and Beloved. It’s a bridge of a book. You can really see the way her mind is thinking about things. The book is really about the erosion and deterioration of the human soul, and she’s bearing witness to it, and kind of sending a warning to us. It was so good to read that while we’re also watching a genocide, because I’m like, oh, this is how it happens, that we can witness something like this and not be moved into a complete shutdown of everything until this stops. It’s also her only book with white people as major figures. It’s super interesting in that way. I’m like, why did she do it now? What made her think about this? But it’s almost like she had to provide that context. She’s talking about the forgetting of your soul when you’re trying to work so hard to be in proximity to whiteness. What you leave behind. She says you’ve forgotten your ancient properties,

A standout book from this year.

I really love Black Meme. It’s such a great book to read, but it’s also a great reference book, so even after you finish it, you’re going to keep coming back to it. I also loved Boyz N the Void: A Mixtape to My Brother. It’s a story collection. And Constructing A Nervous System by Margo Jefferson.

How would you describe your literary taste?

I love ambiguity. I love something that’s living in a liminal space. I love a book where you don’t know if it’s fiction or nonfiction or fantasy. I love the line of not being able to determine where this book lands. I find those are the hardest books to market, so they’re not always the most popular books, but to me, I love writers who think and write in this way.

Is there a book that exemplifies that?

White Girls by Hilton Als. Jamaica Kincaid. All her work is like, is this fiction? Is this her life? Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments. Zami by Audre Lorde.